What is Scorch in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 has evolved significantly over the years. Bungie continues to add content and updates, and one of the latest updates also brought a sweeping change to the Solar subclasses.

With the release of the Season of the Haunted, Solar subclasses—Gunslingers, Dawnblades, and Sunbreakers—all run off of Solar 3.0 and even synergize with the Aspects and Fragments system. Players will be able to grab class perks that fit their playstyle (those are Aspects) and grab a few passive bonuses (those are Fragments).

Along with a shakeup to the class system, Destiny 2 also reworked the burn debuff and replaced it with "Scorch." It is similar in nature, but the application is very different.

With that said, the introduction of the Scorch debuff is a welcome addition and will certainly provide some interesting playstyles. Here's everything players should know about the Scorch debuff in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Scorch can be a powerful debuff when applied successfully

As mentioned earlier, Scorch is a debuff. For example, if a player is on fire or blinded in-game, then they have a debuff. Scorch, as a whole, has been a boon to the current classes, and Warlocks and Titans are definitely feeling it.

Scorch is essentially the burn debuff, wherein an enemy would take Solar Light damage over time (a DoT). However, it takes a bit more work to actually start the effect. Firstly, players need an item or ability that causes Scorch, and then it's just a matter of attacking an enemy with said items of abilities.

In doing so, stacks of Scorch are applied to an enemy. When the target receives the Scorch debuff varies between abilities and weapons. For example, Incinerator Snap simply states that it will "scorch targets." Using it once applies the debuff.

That said, there is a tactical advantage to consistently applying stacks of Scorch onto a target: they take more damage. So, naturally, players will want to apply as many Scorch stacks as possible for their target to experience more damage over time while the effect lasts.

There is a limit to the number of stacks of Scorch a player can apply, and that is 100. However, this is yet another opportunity for players to capitalize on. When the stacks reach 100, they will ignite. In the world of Destiny 2, that means explode.

What's great about applying the Ignite effect on an enemy is not only will they receive a large dose of damage, but so will targets around them. The Ignite effect has a blast radius, making it a fantastic tool for AoE damage, especially in PvP.

Now, Destiny 2 players should be on the lookout for Scorch-based weapons. Also, burn damage is still a gameplay mechanic in Destiny 2; it's separate from Scorch. Just because a weapon deals burn damage does not mean it applies the Scorch debuff. If a weapon or ability applies the Scorch debuff, it will state "scorch" in its description.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far