Horror's Least god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

Bungie is slowly bringing in a lot of old Destiny 2 weapons that were previously sunsetted by the company with Year 4. Aside from exclusive gear, players got a reskin of The Recluse in the form of Funnelweb in Year 5; some gear straight up got re-issued in Year 4.

With the release of Season of the Haunted, players got to see the return of some classic Opulent weapons from Year 1. And while tied to seasonal currencies, a couple of additional vaulted weapons were returned to the loot pool during Nightfall activities. They are the D.F.A. Hand Cannon and Horror's Least Pulse Rifle.

The following article will summarize the best perks for the Horror's Least Pulse Rifle, which will be available to acquire from Nightfalls this season.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination for Horror's Least in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

How to acquire the weapon

The Corrupted strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Horror's Least is available in the fourth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. Completing The Corrupted Nightfall on High Difficulty in the ongoing week (June 14 to 21) will grant players a chance at earning the Pulse Rifle. It is a 540 RPM (rounds per minute) Rapid Fire Framed weapon, which can prove to be very powerful in PvP and PvE.

This particular archetype allows the weapon to reload faster when the magazine becomes empty, and it also holds additional reserves in their magazines.

PvP best perks

Horror's Least re-issued Pulse Rifle in Season 17 (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Horror's Least dominated the initial years of its release in the Forsaken expansion, where Rapid Fire Framed primary weapons were the meta. It sits in the energy slot of the inventory, dealing Arc damage to enemies. The best perk combinations for this weapon inside PvP are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for more Recoil and Handling on the weapon.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while moving. It stacks 2 times, granting 5 in each stat with 1x and 10 with 2x.

Kill Clip for 33% bonus damage for 5 seconds after reloading on kill. The reload must be done within 4 seconds, and Kill Clip can be activated using Hunter's Marksman Dodge.

Zen Moment and Heating Up are great perks in the third column, as they can grant Stability and aim-assist to the weapon. There aren't a lot of great perks aside from Kill Clip in the fourth column, although High-Impact Reserves can be helpful in dealing more damage with the last few bullets in the magazine.

PvE best perks

PvE god roll for Horror's Least (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Horror's Least will be equally valuable in PvE due to its element and archetype. With the scheduled Arc rework next season and Champion mods with Pulse Rifle this season, the weapon will soon make its mark in Grandmaster Nightfalls. The best perk combinations for Horror's Least in PvE are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

Alloy Magazine for faster reloads after the magazine becomes empty.

Zen Moment for increased Stability while damaging targets with this weapon.

Vorpal Weapon for 20% more damage to Champions, or Turnabout for gaining an Overshield after breaking a matching elemental shield of combatants.

Frenzy is an excellent choice in the fourth column, while Steady Hands can be viable in place of Zen Moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far