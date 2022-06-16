Is Eyes of Tomorrow farmable in Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt? (2022)

The Eyes of Tomorrow is an exotic rocket launcher that drops from the Taniks encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid in Destiny 2. Up until now, it has been believed that raid exotics could not be farmed in the game. However, recent information shows that this item can indeed be farmed.

Although this rocket launcher never really made into the meta, some Guardians in the community have found really innovative ways to use it in the game. That being said, ways of farming raid exotics is something that the community has really been looking for all this while, and if the Eyes of Tomorrow can be farmed, there is a chance that other raid exotics could also be farmed in the game. The Eyes of Tomorrow exotic rocket launcher has a perk known as the 'Eyes on All,' and with this perk active, Guardians can target multiple enemies. The second perk on this weapon is known as the 'Adaptive Ordinance' perk. With this perk active, whenever a Guardian gets 4 kills with a single volley, the next volley will have increased damage.

This perk makes this weapon exceptionally good in bossfights and in situations where a high DPS is necessary. However, there's a small drawback of using this weapon. It is only effective in boss fights where there are multiple ads in the same room. Without ads, it's impossible to activate its Adaptive Ordinance perk. Since it is a Solar weapon, it could fit into one of the several Solar synergies in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

How to farm the Eyes of Tomorrow in Destiny 2

In order to get the the Eyes of Tomorrow exotic rocket launcher, Guardians will have to complete the Taniks encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. A player on the Raid Secrets subreddit with the username u/07Nout attempted to check if the exotic was farmable and wanted to complete the Taniks encounter 20 times on their Warlock.

To their surprise, they got the Eyes of Tomorrow exotic once again on their sixth run. This tends to show that the exotic rocket launcher is farmable in the game. To prove that they weren't making false claims, they also uploaded a video demonstrating their runs as well as a Destiny 2 raid report.

If this is true, then the Vex Mythoclast, which drops from the Vault of Glass raid, should also be farmable in the game. The Vex Mythoclast is a very interesting and one of the most sought after weapons in Destiny 2 ever since it was introduced in the game. Moreover, Vex Mythoclast is the only fusion rifle in the game that uses the primary ammo and can fire in a fully automatic mode.

All these perks combined make the weapon extremely deadly in Destiny 2, both in PvP and PvE. Moreover, both the Vex Mythoclast and the Eyes of Tomorrow are Solar weapons, and given that the Solar subclass is in focus right now, there is a chance that these weapons could work well with a few synergies in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far