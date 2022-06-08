Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Hunter build for infinite Throwing Knives

Hunters are one of the most popular classes in Destiny 2. This character class has interesting abilities like going invisible and throwing knives. Now, Hunters have always been known to rock the Void subclass because it can make the character a perfect assassin.

However, the recent Solar 3.0 rework has turned these Hunters into a fire-spewing dragon that burns everything in its wake. One of the major highlights of this character is the ability to throw flaming knives. If paired properly with Solar 3.0 Shards and Aspects, Hunters could potentially have an infinite supply of these throwing knives.

Here's a build that will allow Hunters to acquire an infinite set of throwing knives in Destiny 2.

Best Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Hunter build

The basic idea behind any Solar 3.0 Hunter build is to try to apply the Scorch debuff to enemies. With the Scorch debuff active, Guardians can literally burn through enemy combatants, disposing of them easily.

Here's a list of all the fragments, aspects, and weapons that Guardians will need to get that perfect Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Hunter build.

Abilities

Super: Blade Barrage.

Class Ability: Gamblers Dodge. Dodging near enemies completely restores the melee ability.

Throwing Knives:

Knife Trick : Guardians throw flaming knives at enemies, applying the scorch debuff on them.

: Guardians throw flaming knives at enemies, applying the scorch debuff on them. Weighted Throwing Knife: Guardians throw a weighted knife that deals extra precision damage and causes scorching targets to ignite.

Guardians can choose either of the two knives here. Yes, the Weighted Throwing Knife deals more damage, but getting a precision hit with it is slightly more difficult. It's slightly easier to hit targets with the Knife Trick because it's more like a fan of projectiles.

Grenade: Solar Grenade

Solar 3.0 Aspects & Fragments for Hunters in Destiny 2.

Knock 'em Down: Blade Barrage super throws more projectiles. While Radiant, Guardians receive full melee energy for every successful melee kill.

Gunpowder Gamble: Defeating combatants with Solar weapons or Solar debuffs charges up a specialized Solar explosive that applies Scorch to targets upon explosion.

A combination of these two aspects opens up only 3 fragment slots. Guardians can use these fragments to get the most out of their builds.

Ember of Torches: Melee final blows can make the Guardian and their nearby ally radiant.

Ember of Solace: Buffs like radiant and restoration have an increased duration.

Ember of Empyrean: Solar ability or Solar weapon final blows further increase the duration of radiant and restoration buffs.

Armor & Mods for a good Solar 3.0 Synergy in Destiny 2

Exotic Armor:

Shards of Galanor: Hits and kills with Blade Barrage will return up to 50% of Super energy once it ends.

Hits and kills with Blade Barrage will return up to 50% of Super energy once it ends. Assassins Cowl: Powered melee final blows grant the Guardian invisibility and restore a portion of their health and shields. Finishers and final blows against more powerful targets increase the duration of the invisibility and the amount of health and shields restored.

Guardians can choose to use either of these two exotics with their builds. Both these builds offer two entirely different approaches to the Hunters.

Hunters in Destiny 2 are known to be glass cannons. They can deal high damage but are really squishy. The Assassin's Cowl is a really good choice for those Hunters who don't like being squishy. Hunters who love to melt bosses quickly can go for the Shards of Galanor.

Mods:

The basic mods that Guardians need to look out for here are the regular armor mods that give stat buffs. As Hunters, having a high mobility score is important. So any mod that can take the overall mobility score to 100 is important. Having a high mobility score means Hunters will be able to dodge more frequently.

With Gambler's Dodge, Hunters in Destiny 2 will regain full melee energy whenever they dodge close to enemies, and a powered melee strike will make them Radiant, and then the cycle of infinite knives can go on for eternity.

Guardians can also focus on mods like Bomber because they return grenade energy. Another mod that Guardians need to look out for is the Classy Restoration mod. This one can be picked up from the Nightmare Harvester Seasonal Artifact.

With the Classy Restoration mod, Guardians will be able to activate the Restoration buff every time they use their Solar class abilities in Destiny 2.

Weapons

All Solar weapons go well with this Solar 3.0 build. However, to make the most out of it, Guardians can choose to use weapons like the Calus Mini-Tool or the Drang (Baroque). Both these weapons roll with the Incandescent perk. Weapons with the Incandescent perk scorch targets, making it a nice little perk that procs really well with this build.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far