How to get the Caliban's Hand Exotic gauntlet in Destiny 2

The Caliban's Hand Exotic gauntlet is a new exotic gauntlet for Hunters in Destiny 2. This exotic gauntlet was first introduced during the Season of the Haunted, and could very well be one of the most sought-after Hunter exotics in the game.

Since the Solar subclass is in focus right now, this gauntlet will be useful in most Solar Hunter builds due to its intrinsic perk. However, not everyone may be comfortable with this item since it uses a throwing knife that wasn't used in Solar builds before. This article will provide a quick rundown on how to get the Caliban's Hand exotic in Destiny 2.

Unlocking the Caliban's Hand Exotic gauntlet in Destiny 2

To get this item, Hunters will have to complete a Legend or a Master Lost Sector in the game solo, provided the Lost Sector drops an exotic gauntlet. There are 11 Lost Sectors in total that keep rotating on a daily basis, and there's no limit to the number of Lost Sectors that players can complete in a day, so this item is completely farmable in the game.

However, there is no guarantee that Hunters will receive this item in the very first time they complete a Legendary or Master Lost Sector solo whenever the exotic gauntlets are in rotation. There are other exotic gauntlets that could drop as well, making this item a rare drop, thanks to the RNG gods.

When it comes to the intrinsic perk on this item, the Roast 'em perk increases the effectiveness of the Proximity Knife in Destiny 2. The Proximity Knife used to be a part of the bottom Gunslinger tree, but with the Solar 3.0 rework, Hunters can now choose this knife irrespective of the super they choose.

Hunters usually prefer the Weighted Knife because of the precision damage that it offers. However, with the Roast 'em perk, the Proximity Knife now applies scorch debuffs to any enemy caught within the blast radius, and also causes targets to ignite on a direct hit. Additionally, the melee energy for Hunters regenerates quicker until the knife detonates, making the Caliban's Hand exotic gauntlet a very effective tool in a Solar 3.0 Hunter build.

Ideally, the exotic can be paired with the 'Knock 'Em Down' and the 'On Your Mark' aspects, along with the fragments Ember of Solace, Torchers, Singeing, Searing, and Empyrean. When combined together, these fragments will recharge the Class Ability when targets are scorched, making allies Radiant while using the Proximity Knife and increasing the overall duration of the Radiant and Restoration buffs.

This could potentially be one of the most powerful synergies in the game, making any Hunter build that focuses on the Caliban's Hand exotic a very fun build to play with. However, getting this perk activated might take some amount of practice in Destiny 2. Overall, the Caliban's Hand Exotic gauntlet in Destiny 2 is a fun little item that every Hunter should try out if they are experimenting with a Solar 3.0 build. Although Hunters are known to strike from the shadows, they can be equally deadly when striking in broad daylight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far