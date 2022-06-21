Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Warlock Incinerator Snap build

Although Warlocks aren't as popular as Hunters in Destiny 2, this class is quite loved by many Guardians in the community. With the newly released Solar 3.0 rework, Warlocks have become a really powerful game class.

Guardians can choose to play either as "healer" Warlocks or "DPS" Warlocks. Both these styles have their perks and abilities. The Warlock Incinerator Snap build focuses on dishing out massive damage to enemies and bosses, making it an enjoyable build to play with.

The following is a quick guide on how Warlocks can turn into nuclear warheads in Destiny 2.

Best Destiny 2 Warlock Solar 3.0 build

A lot is going on in this build simultaneously. If done correctly, Guardians can spam their grenades and rifts while continuously using their melee ability to apply the scorch debuff on targets.

Abilities

Super: Well of Radiance.

Class Ability: Empowering Rift. Warlocks can conjure a well of power that grants Guardians inside the well additional weapon damage.

Melee: Incinerating Snap. Warlocks can create a fan of burning embers that can scorch targets.

Grenades: Fusion Grenades. These grenades can stick to targets and apply a moderate scorch debuff upon detonation, aside from exploding and damaging targets.

Solar 3.0 Aspects & Fragments for Warlocks in Destiny 2

Icarus Dash: Warlocks can dodge while airborne. Rapidly defeating targets with a Super or weapons will give them the Cure buff.

Touch of Flame: Fusion Grenades explode twice.

Ember of Solace: Buffs like radiant and restoration last longer.

Ember of Wonder: Defeating multiple targets with ignitions rapidly generates an orb of power. +10 Resilience.

Ember of Blistering: Defeating targets with Solar ignitions returns grenade energy.

Ember of Ashes: Guardians can now add more scorch stacks to targets.

Armor and Mods

Exotic Armor: Starfire Protocol. Fusion grenades get additional damage, and empowered weapon damage returns grenade energy. Grenade kills also return rift energy.

To get this Exotic armor to work its magic, Guardians must use their Empowering Rifts. When using weapons in an Empowering Rift, they get the empowered buff. Interestingly, the Starfire Protocol gives Warlocks an additional charge for fusion grenades. Moreover, with the Touch of Flame aspect, Fusion Grenades in Destiny 2 explode twice.

When Warlocks can damage enemies with their Fusion Grenades, they get additional rift energy. And every time they damage an enemy with empowered weapons, they get extra grenade energy.

This procs wonderfully well with Empowering Wells because there's a chance that Guardians can continue to generate grenades and class ability over and over again. It works in almost every situation because players don't need to get kills for these effects to proc. Just damaging enemies does the trick.

Mods: When the mods question, Guardians will need to focus on the character stats. The essential focus must be on the Recovery stat because it is directly tied to the Warlocks' rift cooldowns.

However, Guardians don't need to worry too much about the rift cooldowns because the Starfire Protocol procs well here. So Guardians can choose to focus on Resilience stats and Intellect stats to take less damage and regenerate their super quickly in Destiny 2.

