Destiny 2 community reacts as airborne effectiveness proves to be broken in PvP and PvE 

Since the recent implementation of airborne effectiveness in Destiny 2, a lot has changed for players in several activities. Each Exotic gear now grants a specific amount of stats to the accuracy of players while in the air, either granting them assists or robbing them of it.

A great example of this comes in the form of recent complaints from players on several online forums. It is one thing when players are forced to stay on the ground for PvP, but in some cases, gunshots do not seem to register regardless of the accuracy of the player's crosshairs.

Hugo @FrenchieHugo 100 Airborne Effectiveness with WOSD equipped.



As SOON as its not 100 AE you literally can't hit your shots... 100 Airborne Effectiveness with WOSD equipped.As SOON as its not 100 AE you literally can't hit your shots... https://t.co/rxXsplgcCQ

This seems to affect Warlocks and Hunters the most, especially when they use Snipers or other long-range weapons. However, Bungie seems to have come up with a response to this in the recent TWAB, listing a few Exotic gears that are preventing players from having the advertised airborne effectiveness.

Destiny 2 players are not happy with airborne effectiveness due to its broken inaccuracy

Bungie announced changes to the airborne accuracy of players and revealed an in-depth manual on the stats and their respective outcomes. However, a lot had to be said by the community when they tested the "outcome" with their gameplay, be it on PC or consoles.

Jimmy @IdHideur @god0fYeet @Fire_Cola @DestinyTheGame I've no issue with airborne effectiveness. Especially if I can build into it. It didn't take more than a game to adapt to it. But it made so many people upset because they couldn't take advantage of inexperienced players. @god0fYeet @Fire_Cola @DestinyTheGame I've no issue with airborne effectiveness. Especially if I can build into it. It didn't take more than a game to adapt to it. But it made so many people upset because they couldn't take advantage of inexperienced players.

As per April's TWAB on airborne effectiveness, each player can set their airborne stats with mods, perks, Aspects, Fragments, and Exotic armor. The weapon's stats, however, can be viewed from third-party API apps such as D2Gunsmith, Destiny Item Manager, and light.gg.

Shortly after Season 17 started, players tried out all kinds of builds and subclasses to make sure their shots landed while floating in the air. On June 11, renowned Destiny 2 streamer Lanza uploaded a video of him trying to land a headshot with a Sniper while being airborne.

Lanza 👑 @LanzaGB My bad, I must have just missed!!!! 🥲 My bad, I must have just missed!!!! 🥲 https://t.co/lFxmRhlXQ3

The stats he was using are as follows:

Eye of Sol with 68 AA (Aim-Assist) + Opening Shot 20 AA + Target Adjuster 5AA + Sniper Targeting 10AA

Ophidian Aspect with 10 AE (Airborne Effectiveness) and Heat Rises with 70 AE.

A few days later, a Twitter account by the name of Silken uploaded a video of him using Warlock's Heat Rises and Sniper Rifle. In the video, he was aiming at Vex harpies inside the Vault of Glass raid, where none of the shots were registering on the enemy despite him having the reticle of the weapon dead set on the harpy.

Silken @Silken_ airborne effectiveness in pve was a mistake... airborne effectiveness in pve was a mistake... https://t.co/73aAcS2NTK

dmg04 @A_dmg04 @kneewoah



Heat Rises does not guarantee 100 AE stat by itself. Just want to be sure we have the full stat picture as we pass along clips. @Silken_ What’s the rest of the build?Heat Rises does not guarantee 100 AE stat by itself. Just want to be sure we have the full stat picture as we pass along clips. @kneewoah @Silken_ What’s the rest of the build?Heat Rises does not guarantee 100 AE stat by itself. Just want to be sure we have the full stat picture as we pass along clips.

TStorm @TStorm106 @A_dmg04 @kneewoah @Silken_ Respectfully, I understand why crafting into AE for PVP is a thing you are trying to push. I just see personally zero reason why we should need to craft into AE for PVE when we are already crafting into many other things. I think I speak for most of the PVE players with this. @A_dmg04 @kneewoah @Silken_ Respectfully, I understand why crafting into AE for PVP is a thing you are trying to push. I just see personally zero reason why we should need to craft into AE for PVE when we are already crafting into many other things. I think I speak for most of the PVE players with this.

Greeb the unstoppable Screeb @Gen_Greebvous



Dawnblade 3.0 should've been focused around bottom and middle tree and top tree should've been an afterthought



We need to give the criticism so that bungie understands we want bottom tree dawnblade back and the oppressive op tree aspects gone @Silken_ Top tree dawn focus was a mistakeDawnblade 3.0 should've been focused around bottom and middle tree and top tree should've been an afterthoughtWe need to give the criticism so that bungie understands we want bottom tree dawnblade back and the oppressive op tree aspects gone @Silken_ Top tree dawn focus was a mistakeDawnblade 3.0 should've been focused around bottom and middle tree and top tree should've been an afterthought We need to give the criticism so that bungie understands we want bottom tree dawnblade back and the oppressive op tree aspects gone

Exen @ExenInnit @Silken_ No no no you don't understand if you slow it down REALLY slow you'll see you missed all your shots and if you had been 5.732 meters closer you'd be in effective range for that specific weapon only. Sorry that harpy simply outplayed you. @Silken_ No no no you don't understand if you slow it down REALLY slow you'll see you missed all your shots and if you had been 5.732 meters closer you'd be in effective range for that specific weapon only. Sorry that harpy simply outplayed you.

Gilded Aegis @Gilded_Aegis @Silken_ Seriously why does AE exist in PVE? I’m playing against enemies that aren’t people. This change is ONLY because of crucible and yet again PVE is getting drugged over because of PVP. @Silken_ Seriously why does AE exist in PVE? I’m playing against enemies that aren’t people. This change is ONLY because of crucible and yet again PVE is getting drugged over because of PVP.

Bungie mentioned this issue in the recent TWAB and listed down the specific Destiny 2 Exotic gears that might have been causing the issue. They are as follows:

Sealed Ahamkara Grasp.

Lion Rampant.

Peacekeeper.

Peregrine Greaves.

Wings of Sacred Dawn.

Even if no one uses the aforementioned Exotics, it still begs the question of why players should pay a penalty for airborne effectiveness in Destiny 2 PvE. Players are still missing shots after equipping other Exotics in their respective classes, which needs to be worked on by Bungie as soon as possible.

Destiny 2 PvP has always been on the receiving end of criticism. Over the years, there have been countless patches to balance different gears and Exotics. Airborne Effectiveness, however, is a totally different ballgame, one which is still foreign to the majority of the community.

