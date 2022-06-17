Destiny 2 community reacts as airborne effectiveness proves to be broken in PvP and PvE 

Since the recent implementation of airborne effectiveness in Destiny 2, a lot has changed for players in several activities. Each Exotic gear now grants a specific amount of stats to the accuracy of players while in the air, either granting them assists or robbing them of it.
A great example of this comes in the form of recent complaints from players on several online forums. It is one thing when players are forced to stay on the ground for PvP, but in some cases, gunshots do not seem to register regardless of the accuracy of the player's crosshairs.
This seems to affect Warlocks and Hunters the most, especially when they use Snipers or other long-range weapons. However, Bungie seems to have come up with a response to this in the recent TWAB, listing a few Exotic gears that are preventing players from having the advertised airborne effectiveness.
Destiny 2 players are not happy with airborne effectiveness due to its broken inaccuracy
Bungie announced changes to the airborne accuracy of players and revealed an in-depth manual on the stats and their respective outcomes. However, a lot had to be said by the community when they tested the "outcome" with their gameplay, be it on PC or consoles.
As per April's TWAB on airborne effectiveness, each player can set their airborne stats with mods, perks, Aspects, Fragments, and Exotic armor. The weapon's stats, however, can be viewed from third-party API apps such as D2Gunsmith, Destiny Item Manager, and light.gg.
Shortly after Season 17 started, players tried out all kinds of builds and subclasses to make sure their shots landed while floating in the air. On June 11, renowned Destiny 2 streamer Lanza uploaded a video of him trying to land a headshot with a Sniper while being airborne.
The stats he was using are as follows:
- Eye of Sol with 68 AA (Aim-Assist) + Opening Shot 20 AA + Target Adjuster 5AA + Sniper Targeting 10AA
- Ophidian Aspect with 10 AE (Airborne Effectiveness) and Heat Rises with 70 AE.
A few days later, a Twitter account by the name of Silken uploaded a video of him using Warlock's Heat Rises and Sniper Rifle. In the video, he was aiming at Vex harpies inside the Vault of Glass raid, where none of the shots were registering on the enemy despite him having the reticle of the weapon dead set on the harpy.
Bungie mentioned this issue in the recent TWAB and listed down the specific Destiny 2 Exotic gears that might have been causing the issue. They are as follows:
- Sealed Ahamkara Grasp.
- Lion Rampant.
- Peacekeeper.
- Peregrine Greaves.
- Wings of Sacred Dawn.
Even if no one uses the aforementioned Exotics, it still begs the question of why players should pay a penalty for airborne effectiveness in Destiny 2 PvE. Players are still missing shots after equipping other Exotics in their respective classes, which needs to be worked on by Bungie as soon as possible.
Destiny 2 PvP has always been on the receiving end of criticism. Over the years, there have been countless patches to balance different gears and Exotics. Airborne Effectiveness, however, is a totally different ballgame, one which is still foreign to the majority of the community.