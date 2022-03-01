How to obtain the Thoughtless Sniper Rifle pattern in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen brought a very highly-anticipated mechanic with it, which is crafting. This mechanic has been something that players have expected for quite some time now, and the DLC expansion is finally allowing Guardians to craft their own weapons in the game.

One of the most-coveted craftable weapons that fans are looking to get their hands on in Season of the Risen is the Thoughtless Sniper Rifle. What makes it so popular at the moment is the fact that it is the first sniper rifle in the game that deals Stasis damage.

Therefore, the Thoughtless Rifle is something that players are finding more useful in PvE than in PvP. Moreover, there is a chance that the weapon might also drop with a Headstone perk, which will allow it to spawn a stasis crystal in the target’s location when they get killed by a headshot.

The weapon is a drop in the PsiOps battlegrounds, which is the new season activity of The Witch Queen and can be launched from Destiny 2’s H.E.L.M. To get its patterns, players will need to get their hands on a drop that comes with Deepsight Resonance.

Getting the Thoughtless Sniper Rifle and its pattern in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Deepsight Resonance is one of the core mechanics that was introduced as a part of the crafting in Destiny 2. This allows players to extract the essence of a particular weapon, thereby gaining their patterns which will ultimately allow the guardian to craft that particular weapon.

Players will only be able to extract the pattern out of a Thoughtless Sniper Rifle if it drops with Deepsight Resonance. One can check that by going to the inventory and seeing if there is a red box around it.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Bungie developers discuss what it takes to make The Witch Queen's characters come to life.



bung.ie/witchqueen Going through the motions.Bungie developers discuss what it takes to make The Witch Queen's characters come to life. Going through the motions.Bungie developers discuss what it takes to make The Witch Queen's characters come to life.bung.ie/witchqueen https://t.co/wRewmos8SA

There will also be a meter below the weapon, and players will be able to extract the weapon essence out of it once the meter gets filled. To fill the meter, one will be required to kill enemies and complete quests, and the bar will slowly tick up in the process.

Once full, Guardians can extract its essence, which will eventually allow them to acquire the Thoughtless Sniper’s pattern itself. However, to get the pattern, players will need to acquire three Deepsight Resonance versions of the weapon, along with extracting the Resonance three times.

While it might sound easy to achieve, it’s pretty time-consuming and might require players to boot up the PsiOps repeatedly just to get that drop.

Edited by Danyal Arabi