Shaping: Extraction in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen - How to complete the quest

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion has brought with it the highly-anticipated crafting mechanic that players have been looking to try out for quite some time.

However, Guardian will not be able to craft a weapon in the game as soon as the update goes live. They first need to unlock the mechanic, and to do so, they must first learn to extract materials from guns, which can only be learned once they progress a bit in The Witch Queen’s main narrative.

The extraction ability unlocks once players clear the Shaping: Extraction quest, which tasks the Guardian to take out elements from their crafted materials.

While the mission itself is not too difficult to complete, some players have been having issues with completing it. Hence, today’s guide will try to help out those who are still struggling with the quest.

How to complete the Shaping: Extraction in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The Shaping: Extraction quest appears quite early on in The Witch Queen campaign, and Guards will not be required to complete too many missions before reaching it.

The mission begins once players reach Savatun’s Throne World and find the weapon Deepsight Resonance which, when picked up, will be indicated by a red glow in the inventory. Upon getting the weapon, the quest will automatically start, which will task one to extract a weapon’s resonance.

It’s important to note here that this process will only take place for Deepsight Resonance weapons. Hence, after picking up the weapon from the throne world, players will get to see a progress bar present at the bottom of the weapon’s display in the inventory.

The bar is what indicates the level of attunement that the player has had with their Deepsight Resonance Weapon. Upon completing the bar and maxing out the attunement, the weapon will allow Guardians to extract some materials from the weapon without breaking it or destroying it in the process.

The bar gets filled gradually the more players kill enemies and complete objectives, so it’s not something that one will need to actively try to fill.

Once the bar is full, players will be required to inspect it and hover their cursors over the Deepsight Resonance tab, which will be located to the right of the mod slot. Finally, they will just need to pick from one of the possible rewards and hold down the action button to extract it.

