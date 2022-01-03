Does Destiny 2 need a better introductory mission?

Destiny 2 has a massive universe that has been in development for over four years. With stories spreading across different timelines and expansions, players can't seem to get enough of the content this looter-shooter RPG has to offer. However, each significant journey requires a decent introduction.

Around the time Destiny 2 first came to the market, many were introduced to the game via the Red War campaign. Players were robbed of their powers and the earth was invaded by Cabal, making the ultimate objective relatively simple.

However, things changed when Bungie completely vaulted out Year 1 content and replaced them with a different prologue called "New Light." It was meant for new players of the Destiny 2 universe who haven't experienced anything before Forsaken.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 New Light is not a solid introduction to the story compared to Red War

The Red War campaign in Destiny 2 set the foundation for things that came after in Year 1. The entire chapter roughly took 10 hours to finish, followed by the Curse of Osiris and Warmind DLCs, which held different stories of their own. These stories were tied to vaulted locations like Mars, Mercury, IO, and Titan.

So taking all the content from Year 1 into account, players had to:

Play and finish the 10 hour Red War campaign.

Play and complete both the DLCs.

Take part in activities like Menagerie, and Forge.

Get into the endgame of everything, i.e., the Raids.

However, the latest New Light campaign falls short compared to the Red War in content or runtime. While having little to no context to the story, players have to run around doing activities like strikes, crucibles and eventually meet the conclusion of the questline by doing a raid.

It's almost like Bungie wanted players to completely forget about the war with the Cabal that happened during the original Destiny 2 introduction. The Red War campaign had this period where Guardians slowly claimed their Light with each mission, ultimately growing stronger to defeat the main antagonist.

The introductory mission now is not even half of what it used to be, which is a problem. New players won't know about a lot of essential things such as:

Origin of the Tower.

Rasputin.

Who is Osiris?

What happened before Beyond Light?

Although bringing back four vaulted locations in Destiny 2 is a huge thing to ask, new players should at least be able to get a taste of the Red War before jumping into anything else.

