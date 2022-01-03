Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 4 to 11): Lake of Shadows Nightfall, bonus Vanguard Ranks, and more

With the start of 2022, Destiny 2 will enter the final phases of Season of the Lost. The annual Dawning event will also end, which now gives players less than a couple of days to farm their weapons. However, starting December 4, the Nightfall pool will have the most straightforward strike in the game.

In addition, users will be able to get the Adept version of the Palindrome inside the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfall. Since speedrunning Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows has always been a thing, everyone will be busy getting the void Hand Cannon with the best possible perks.

Upcoming content for weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Lake of Shadows Nightfall and bonus Vanguard ranks

Lake of Shadows' final boss, Grask (Image via Destiny 2)

The Lake of Shadows strike is known for being the easiest activity in Destiny 2. This is because of its short runtime, squishy final boss, and in-game structures favorable to Guardians. Champion enemies that everyone will face are Unstoppable and Overload alongside solar and arc shields.

The usual Grandmaster modifiers will include Epitaph, Grask's Bile, and Extinguish. The arrival of "Lake of Shadows" now will be more important than ever due to the weapon that it is bringing along. Gamers can run this brief mission with a fireteam and look for the god roll Palindrome.

In addition, Destiny 2 will provide free Vanguard ranks after each strike completion. Grandmaster Nightfalls, as usual, will grant the highest number of ranks, which might further help players get the ritual Rocket Launcher, Ascendancy.

2) Clash returns in Crucible PvP

The Destiny 2 Clash game mode inside the Crucible PvP (Image via Bungie)

Clash is a 6v6 Crucible game mode that comes on a random weekly basis. Users need to score kills on enemies, eventually landing them one point.

For most non-competitive PvP modes, level advantages don't matter since they are turned off. This allows players from New Light and veterans alike to participate within the Clash on equal footing.

Each game of Clash goes on for 8 minutes, with a score limit of 100 for either team to win.

Edited by Ravi Iyer