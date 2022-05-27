When does the Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted dungeon release today? Expected drop time, weapons, and more

Bungie is not yet done updating the latest Destiny 2 entry, as Season of the Haunted is far from over. The weekly seasonal questline is just six steps in, and there are a lot of stories left to tell. The company will be releasing another primary endgame content, a dungeon, within a few hours.

The upcoming dungeon will be called Duality, and there are plenty of indications of it being based on the ongoing theme of the season, the Leviathan. Bungie announced the release date and time of the dungeon a week before Season 17 kicked off.

The following article will break down everything you need to know regarding the upcoming dungeon, including time, weapons, and Exotics.

Additional details on the upcoming Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

1) Time of release

In the weekly TWAB uploaded by Bungie on May 19, the company announced their additional plans regarding the dungeon. It will be available for launch on the May 27 daily reset at 10.00 am Pacific Standard Time.

DestinyTracker🌒❓ @destinytrack



The [REDACTED] Dungeon launching in Season 17 will go live NEXT Friday, May 27th at daily reset!



1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class

4 NEW Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory

2 Emblems DUNGEON UPDATEThe [REDACTED] Dungeon launching in Season 17 will go live NEXT Friday, May 27th at daily reset!1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class4 NEW Weapons2 Legendary Reprised Weapons1 Exotic Weapon1 Exotic Catalyst1 Exotic Accessory2 Emblems DUNGEON UPDATEThe [REDACTED] Dungeon launching in Season 17 will go live NEXT Friday, May 27th at daily reset!💠 1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class💠 4 NEW Weapons 💠 2 Legendary Reprised Weapons 💠 1 Exotic Weapon 💠 1 Exotic Catalyst 💠 1 Exotic Accessory 💠 2 Emblems https://t.co/Rp2yV4zr3H

The release of the dungeon in each major region is as follows:

India: 10.30 pm (May 27)

China: 1.00 am (May 28)

UK: 6.00 pm (May 27)

Australia: 3.00 am (May 28)

If you have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen edition, the dungeon will be accessible without any problems. However, players who haven't purchased the Deluxe Edition (but only want to experience the dungeon) can buy the dungeon key for 2000 Silver from the Eververse Store.

2) Power requirement for the upcoming Destiny 2 dungeon

The minimum power requirement for the upcoming dungeon is going to be 1550. The overall power and pinnacle have been increased at the start of the season by 10, putting everyone on the grind for the pinnacles.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn New Season 17 dungeon will launch next week on Friday, May 27 at 10 AM Pacific.



Master difficulty will go live on day one! Rewards below: New Season 17 dungeon will launch next week on Friday, May 27 at 10 AM Pacific.Master difficulty will go live on day one! Rewards below: https://t.co/Y3hOV58Q7i

The Master difficulty of the dungeon will be available on the same day as the normal one. The overall requirement for a Master hasn't been announced yet, so you will have to enter the game and look for yourself.

3) Weapons inside the new Destiny 2 dungeon

Bungie gave the community an idea ahead of the upcoming season. However, most of the loot coming with the Duality dungeon is available to view from the collection badges. Players can open their inventory, go to the Collection tab, and look for the Duality badge in the last row.

The loot table in the new dungeon includes the following gears:

Deep Explorer Legendary armor set.

The Deepest Truth Legendary emblem.

The Mandate of Strenght Exotic Ship.

Heartshadow Exotic sword and its catalyst.

Fixed Odds Legendary Machine Gun.

The Epicurean Legendary Fusion Rifle.

Lingering Dread Legendary Breech Grenade Launcher.

New Purpose Legendary Pulse Rifle.

Stormchaser Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle.

Unforgiven Legendary Submachine Gun.

The primary badge of the Duality dungeon gives away the theme it will be based on, as it contains a large Leviathan icon in the middle with Dog, Chalice, Axe, and Sun.

4) Seal

Alongside the dungeon, Bungie will also be releasing an exclusive seal bound to the dungeon tomorrow.

The seal can't be found inside Destiny 2 now, as Bungie has scheduled it for tomorrow, and the title of the seal is Discerptor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish