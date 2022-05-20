Destiny 2 new dungeon release date and time for all regions

Even after the release of the last TWAB in Destiny 2 Season 16, players have no idea what the next season holds for everyone. With just four days remaining, Bungie showed no sign of releasing trailers or even a sneak peek at the theme on which the next story will be based.

However, there have been a lot of official announcements and changes regarding QOL (quality of life) fixes and other activities.

Vault space for all players will be increased from 500 to 600, while the long-running Dares of Eternity will grant players three Coins instead of one upon opening a reward chest.

True Vanguard @TheTrueVanguard Bungie has announced they are increasing Vault space in Destiny 2 up to 600 slots (+100), and revealed what rewards will be available in the new dungeon including 4 new weapons and 2 returning ones as well as a new exotic and catalyst.



There have also been talks of a new dungeon coming up next season, which Bungie later confirmed.

Like many other things regarding Season 17, any details on the dungeon remain disclosed, except for the release date and time.

The new upcoming dungeon will be released on May 27 at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST).

Region-based release date and time for the newest upcoming dungeon in Destiny 2 Season 17 (2022)

Players have very little to work with going into next season, as Bungie has never been so secretive about one of their seasonal releases. This goes on to show how much value it holds for the company, as additional staff at Bungie have been hyping it up on Twitter for a while now.

Aside from the theme and the title, players are yet to know the Champion mods and the subclass rework, if there will be any.

Game Director Kevin Yanes gave the community a short teaser on Arc 3.0 at the start of Season 16, while numerous leaks from reputed accounts pointed at Solar 3.0.

DestinyTracker🌐 @destinytrack



The [REDACTED] Dungeon launching in Season 17 will go live NEXT Friday, May 27th at daily reset!



1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class

4 NEW Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory

Another exciting feature of any expansion or season is the dungeon it introduces.

Pit of Heresy has been the only dungeon in Destiny 2, which is bound to an expansion. The Prophecy and Grasp of Avarice are two standalone, consisting of stories of their own.

Bungie @Bungie



bung.ie/3lrknpW This week at Bungie, Guardian Games is coming to a close, and we’re but days away from a new Season. This week at Bungie, Guardian Games is coming to a close, and we’re but days away from a new Season.bung.ie/3lrknpW https://t.co/BWXIbDl3k3

While players don't know whether the newest dungeon will be standalone or bound for expansion or the season, they know when it will come out.

The release times for the Destiny 2 Season 17 dungeon on all locations are as follows:

India: 10:30 PM (May 27)

China: 1:00 AM (May 28)

UK: 6:00 PM (May 27)

Australia: 3:00 AM (May 28)

Fallout (TEAM WARLOCK) @falloutplays Hey, least we get a new PvP map. 3.0 announcement next week or I delete a God Roll. Hey, least we get a new PvP map. 3.0 announcement next week or I delete a God Roll.

Players will need to have at least 1550 Power Level if they want to clear the dungeon on launch day.

Master difficulty of this dungeon will also be available on the same day. The loot pool will include:

Four new Legendary weapons

One Exotic, one catalyst

One Exotic accessory (Ship of Sparrow)

Two Legendary emblems.

One Legendary armor set per class (includes helmet, gauntlets, chest piece, leg armor, and class item)

This particular dungeon, and the one coming in Season 19, will not be free-to-play. So players will need the Deluxe edition of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion.

Those who don't own Deluxe and only need to access the dungeon can purchase the dungeon key for 2000 Silver.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh