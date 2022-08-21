Destiny 2 x Fortnite collaboration rumor hints at upcoming armor ornaments

Recent leaks suggest that there is an upcoming collaboration on the cards between Destiny 2 and Fortnite.

It's rare to see collaborations in a game like Destiny 2. The last time one was seen in the game was within the 30th Anniversary Bundle itself. The Forerunner Exotic Sidearm that was included with this pack is nothing but the Magnum Sidearm that fans saw in Halo.

It took place because Bungie played an influential role in the development of Halo back in the day.

Destiny 2 x Fortnite collaboration might be revealed at upcoming Bungie showcase

There are three sets of armor cosmetics that will be seen in Destiny 2 as a part of this collaboration. However, it's still unclear if it will lead to the arrival of cosmetics in just Destiny 2 or in Fortnite as well.

As of now, thanks to this collaboration, three Fortnite skins will be making their way into the game. They are as follows:

Black Knight Fortnite skin - Titan armor cosmetic

Drift Fortnite skin - Warlock armor cosmetic

Omega Knight Fortnite skin - Hunter armor cosmetic

Given that said items are armor cosmetics, there's a high chance that they will be sold for Silver in the game. The standard price for armor cosmetics in Bungie's looter shooter is around 1,500 Silver. However, this might turn out to be slightly expensive for those who wish to purchase all three variants for the different subclasses.

Keeping that in mind, there is also a chance that these items will be sold for Bright Dust, much like some of the seasonal cosmetics in the Eververse Store. These cosmetics could also be locked behind a challenge wall. Guardians might have to complete certain challenges as they would in Fortnite in order to unlock these armor cosmetics.

As of now, there no release date is available for the collaboration. Hence, how to unlock these items or when these items go live is a matter of pure speculation right now. One can only guess their estimated time of arrival because all the leak does is tell everyone that a collaboration is on the cards.

That said, Bungie's showcase is coming up in the next couple of days. While it will primarily be talking about Destiny 2 Season 18 and Lightfall, it won't be a surprise if the developer talks a bit about this collaboration as well.

Members of the community will remember that Sony acquired Bungie a few months ago. The former also has a long-standing collaboration with Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite as well. Since Sony is a common factor between both these companies, this collaboration between Destiny 2 and Fortnite could be a part of the tie up between the two popular live-service titles.

To conclude, both these games are quite popular in their own domains. While both are shooters, Destiny 2 is more of an MMO FPS, with Fortnite being a battle royale. It will be interesting to see how this collaboration pans out in reality. That said, just like every other leak, readers are requested to take this information with a grain of salt.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan