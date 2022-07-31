How to get the Forerunner and its catalyst in Destiny 2

The Forerunner was a sidearm that was introduced to Destiny 2 along with the 30th Anniversary expansion. Unlike the Gjallarhorn, this weapon can be acquired without purchasing the 30th Anniversary expansion. This expansion contains the Grasp of Avarice dungeon and is the only activity in the game that rewards Guardians with the Gjallarhorn for successfully completing the activity.

The Forerunner, on the other hand, is somewhat related to the Dares of Eternity. There is a quest associated with this weapon as well, just like many other Exotic items in the game. That said, here is a quick rundown of everything that Guardians will have to do in order to get the Forerunner Exotic in Destiny 2.

How to complete the Magnum Opus questline in Destiny 2?

The questline for the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm is locked behind a questline known as Magnum Opus. It involves doing a few different things over a few steps, which are as follows:

Step 1: Picking up the Magnum Opus quest

This quest will not be available from the get-go. Instead, Guardians will have to make their way to Eternity first and begin a Dares of Eternity run. Once they have successfully completed the run, they will be rewarded with a Treasure Key. This key can be used to open the chest in front of Xur at his Treasure Hoarde.

After opening this chest, Guardians will have to speak to Xur again. Here is when they can pick up the Magnum Opus quest.

Step 2: Collecting Strange Coins

The Strange Coins were yet another form of currency introduced in Destiny 2. These coins can only be used within Xur's Treasure Hoard, and can be used to pick up bounties from the Starhorse NPC here.

Picking up Strange Coins is fairly easy because they drop from almost every activity in the game. Once Guardians have managed to collect seven such coins, they need to make their way back to the Starhorse in Xur's Treasure Hoard.

Step 3: Completing Bounties from Starhorse

The next step involves Guardians completing bounties from Starhorse. These bounties can be completed with the Dares of Eternity activity only.

Moreover, at any given point of time, Guardians in Destiny 2 can pick up only one bounty, which need to be completed during a single Dares of Eternity run.

There are different levels of bounties available. The easiest ones are the Bronze bounties, while the hardest ones are the Gold bounties. Interestingly enough, the harder the bounty, the quicker the progress counts. Bronze bounties count as one point in the progression bar, while Gold bounties count as three points in Destiny 2.

Step 4: Unlocking the Strange Key

The Strange Key is unlocked when Guardians reach Rank 4 with Xur. To reach Rank 4 quickly, Guardians will have to complete Dares of Eternity runs and complete bounties from Starhorse as well.

The rank progression system for Xur is similar to most other vendors in Destiny 2. In order to quickly get their ranks up with a particular vendor, Guardians will have to complete activities and bounties from NPCs associated with the particular activities in the game.

Step 5: Finding the Cryo Pod

This is the final step of the Magnum Opus quest in Destiny 2. Moreover, this spot can be slightly tricky to find. With the Strange Key in their inventory, Guardians must head over to Eternity. This area can be accessed by heading into the doorway with the purple mist that is on the left of Xur's Treasure Hoard landing area.

The pile of rocks can be found to the right (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Once Guardians head into this location, they should be able to see a triangular rock formation to their right side. This can be slightly hard to figure out, so Guardians can use the image above as a reference.

Interacting with these rocks will help unlock the direction to the Forerunner in Destiny 2 (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

After interacting with this rock formation, Guardians will have to follow the new waypoint and complete a pretty straightforward jumping puzzle. At the end of this puzzle lies the cryopod with the fabled Forerunner Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far