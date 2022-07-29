How to get Divinity in Destiny 2

Divinity is one of the most powerful Exotic Trace Rifles in Destiny 2. Since it's extremely powerful, Guardians will have to put in some effort and solve multiple puzzles in order to get their hands on this weapon.

The Divinity Trace Rifle was introduced with the Shadowkeep expansion. In order to get this weapon, not only will Guardians have to complete seven different puzzles in the Garden of Salvation raid, but they will also have to defeat the boss, within the same instance.

Guardians won't receive the weapon if they complete the puzzles and then come back to defeat the boss. Everything has to be done in one whole run, and this makes getting the weapon really difficult. The questline tied to Divinity is known as the Divine Fragmentation quest. Here's how Guardians can pick it up.

How to get the Divine Fragmentation quest in Destiny 2

Collecting this quest can be slightly confusing if Guardians don't know where to go. In order to pick up this quest, Guardians will have to make their way to the Lunar Battlegrounds area on the Moon. This is the area that everyone drops into when the Shadowkeep campaign begins.

In order to get to this area, Guardians will have to land in Sorrow's Harbor landing zone on the moon. Once there, they will have to make their way towards the south of this landing zone until they reach the Lunar Battlegrounds area. After that, Guardians will have to make a left turn until they find themselves in a cave with a huge Vex gate at the back.

After defeating all the enemies there, Guardians will have to defeat one final boss known as Zeteon, Redemptive Mind. After successfully defeating this Vex enemy, Guardians will receive the Divine Fragmentation questline in Destiny 2.

How to complete the Divine Fragmentation Questline in Destiny 2

Just like every other questline in Destiny 2, this questline also has multiple stages to it. In order to complete this quest, Guardians will have to complete the following steps in the game:

Step 1: What's This... What's This?

This stage will require Guardians to make it to Nessus and analyze three Vex Cores. The three Vex Cores are inside three different Lost Sectors in Nessus, which are The Orrery, Ancient Haunt, and The Conflux.

These Vex Cores look like glowing boxes and are very easy to spot. In order to properly analyze these cores, the Guardians will have to first find these cores inside the Lost Sectors. Once they have found it, Guardians will have to interact with these boxes. This action should cause a wave of enemies to spawn. After defeating the enemies, they will have to interact with the boxes again in order to successfully analyze the cores. Each Lost Sector has one core inside for Guardians to find.

The Orrey: The core can be found in the long room with a chest at the end. While climbing up the stairs, Guardians will be able to spot a series of ledges towards the left. Following this path should lead them to the core inside.

The Conflux: This Lost Sector in Destiny 2 has two glowing columns in a very large room, and behind the glowing column on the right is a series of ledges. Guardians will have to climb these ledges and make their way inside the room in order to find the second core.

Ancient Haunt: There should be a big rock on the left towards the middle of this Lost Sector. There's a hidden cave behind this rock. The third Vex Core in Destiny 2 is inside this room.

Step 2: Defragmentation

This is a rather tedious step, as Guardians will have to collect 120 Decryption cores by defeating Vex on the Moon. When this quest was first released, Destiny 2 had an activity known as Vex Offensive in the game. This activity cannot be accessed in the game anymore.

The best way to do this would be to hunt down Vex on the Moon. Alternatively, Guardians can head to the starting point of the Garden of Salvation Raid. A lot of Vex enemies spawn there and killing them should count towards the Defragmentation step. After collecting all 120 cores, Guardians will be able to unlock the next step in this questline in Destiny 2.

Step 3: Core of Nightmares

This is probably the easiest step in the entire Divinity questline in the game. Guardians will have to head over to the Lectern of Enchantment on the Moon. Once at the Lectern, Guardians will have to craft a core that requires 30 Phantasmal Fragments in the game. Phantasmal Fragments can be found by defeating Nightmares on the Moon. Once this has been crafted, the most complicated part of the quest begins.

Step 4: Key to Divinity

This is the laser puzzle that was talked about earlier on in the article. This step needs to be completed within the Garden of Salvation Raid. There are seven puzzles in total. To activate the puzzles, Guardians will have to jump off the cliff they spawn on and turn around to find a hidden room. There should be a node inside this room, which has to be activated in order to activate the remaining puzzles in the raid.

This step requires participation from all six Guardians in the fireteam as these puzzles rely on the tether mechanic in the game. Guardians will have to stand in a particular sequence and pass the charge from one Guardian to the next in Destiny 2.

There is a puzzle before and after each encounter in the raid. Once these puzzles are completed, Guardians will have to make their way to the final bossfight. If Guardians have completed the above steps properly, defeating the boss at the end will reward them with the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2.

