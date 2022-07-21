How to farm Silver Leaves in Destiny 2 Solstice 2022

Silver Leaves is one of the three main currencies that Bungie introduced in Destiny 2 for the Solstice 2022. These leaves are very important when it comes to unlocking the white glow on the Solstice armor sets.

These Silver Leaves will be around for the entire duration of Solstice and can be farmed in a few different ways. However, Guardians can only carry a maximum of 100 Silver Leaves in their shared inventory at any given time in Destiny 2. Therefore, Guardians will have to use up all the Silver Leaves before they can start farming them in the game.

Farming Silver Leaves in Destiny 2

There are a few ways in which these consumables can be farmed in the game. However, in order to effectively farm Silver Leaves, Guardians will have to equip the Candescent Armor, also known as the Solstice armor.

With all armor pieces equipped, Guardians will then have to head into any activity in the game, and they will be rewarded with Silver Leaves for every successful completion. However, when farming Silver Leaves in Destiny 2, the best idea would be to run different Public Events that spawn across all the planetary locations in the game.

Guardians can also run activities from the Vanguard playlist, but that might take up a lot of time. Moreover, PvP activities also have a chance of rewarding Guardians with these Silver Leaves, but they might have a hard time in the Crucible because they would have to ditch their regular builds for the Candescent Armor. Thus, the best idea is to run Public Events in different planetary locations.

Converting the Silver Leaves into Silver Ash in Destiny 2

After Guardians have picked up their quota of Silver Leaves in Destiny 2, they will have to make their way into the Bonfire Bash activity in the game. This activity can be launched from the Director. Alternatively, Guardians can land at the Tower and then interact with the pod right beside Eva Levante to trigger this event.

Once triggered, Guardians will have to kill waves of enemies, including multiple Taken infestations, and stoke the huge bonfire that's right in the middle of the map. In order to stoke this bonfire, Guardians will have to eliminate different Ignition Carriers and pick up the Ignition Orbs that they drop. After they have picked up these orbs, Guardians will have to throw these at the bonfire using the button with which they usually aim down the sights with their weapon.

Throughout the course of this event, Guardians will face multiple Taken infestations, and they will have to keep clearing these infestations in order to be able to stoke the bonfire again. At the end of the event timer, Guardians will have to face a Taken Heat-Drinker, who happens to be the final boss in this activity.

Taking down the Taken Heat-Drinker isn't that difficult. A few well-timed Super attacks and a continuous volley of attacks with Power weapons should be enough to defeat this big ball of slime in Destiny 2.

At this point in time, all the Silver Leaves that the Guardians hold will be converted into Silver Ash. One Silver Leaf yields around 5 Silver Ash, which is a good conversion ratio. This Silver Ash can then be used to upgrade the Candescent Armor in the game.

