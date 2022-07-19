Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (July 19)

The Eververse Store has everything for Guardians in Destiny 2. From exclusive armor and weapon ornaments to shaders, this shop has all that Guardians need to look good while defending humanity from the enemies of the system.

There are two ways in which Guardians can purchase items from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. They are as follows:

Spend Silver, a currency that needs to be purchased with real money

Purchase items with Bright Dust. This currency cannot be purchased, but can be earned by completing several in-game activities

Given that the Destiny 2 Solstice event begins today, the Eververse Store will feature a lot of Solstice Related cosmetics as well. That said, here is everything that can be purchased with Bright Dust from the Eververse Store this week.

Destiny 2 Eververse Store weekly offering (June 19)

This week's Eververse Store in Destiny 2 isn't that interesting. There is just one weapon ornament for sale. Surprisingly, Guardians will not be seeing any armor ornaments this week. This could be attributed to the fact that Solstice cosmetics are available in the store.

That said, here is a list of everything that Guardians will be able to purchase with Bright Dust in the game.

1) Ships

The Solpiercer Exotic jumpship (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 has a roster of distinct jumpships. While these ships provide no additional benefit in terms of gameplay, they look really good. The ship on sale today is known as the Solpiercer. The cost of this ship should be somewhere around 2000 Bright Dust.

2) Sparrows

The Backlight Razor sparrow (Image via Bungie)

Tess Everise brings in another sparrow that Guardians can purchase. This sparrow is known as Blacklight Razor, and it has a unique appearance.

This sparrow is usually seen in the store during the Solstice. Interestingly enough, there is a chance that the sparrow could have some glow effects as well. That said, this item is expected to be priced around 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Weapon Ornaments

The Beachheader VI weapon ornament for the Merciless (Image via Bungie)

This week there is just one Exotic ornament on sale. The item is known as Beachheader VI and is for the Merciless Exotic Fusion Rifle. Since it is an Exotic ornament, it will cost around 1250 Bright Dust. This is the only week during which this ornament will be available in the Season of the Haunted.

4) Ghost Shells

The Jubilant Shell for Ghosts in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This week's ghost item is the Jubilant Shell and looks like a beach ball. This shell is the most expensive item in the store, and will be priced at around 2850 Bright Dust.

While these are the main items in the Eververse Store inventory this week, there are a few emotes, shaders, and Ghost Shell projections that Guardians can get their hands on.

