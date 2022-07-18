All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Week 9 (July 19)

Seasonal challenges have been an essential part of powering up in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. From the very first week up until now, there have been a total of 69 seasonal challenges, each granting players with different tiers of EXP and other resources. Similarly, with the upcoming weekly reset, there are six additional challenges for players to look forward to in the game.
The upcoming challenges in Destiny 2 are as follows:
- Solar subclasses
- Killing with Rocket Launchers
- Weapon calibration
- Elemental kills in Gambit
- Scoring wins in Trials of Osiris
- Solar kills in Vanguard.
Each objective can be completed while progressing in the other. For example, Gjallarhorn can score both Solar kills in Leviathan and Power calibration. In the same manner, Gjallarhorn and Solar subclasses can progress to the first seasonal challenge as well.
This article breaks down all the upcoming seasonal challenges for Week 9 reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.
All six seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Week 9 (July 19)
1) Warm Resolve
To complete this challenge, players must complete the Sever Resolve activity on the Moon using only the Solar subclass, Kinetic, Stasis, and Solar weapons. As mentioned before, Gjallarhorn or any other Solar weapon can be used for this. However, using a Solar Rocket Launcher will grant progression towards another seasonal challenge in the same week as well.
- Sever Resolve completion required: 1
Rewards: Opulent Umbral Energy and Challenger XP+.
2) Cabal Tactics
To complete this challenge, players will need to score Cabal kills using Rocket Launcher. There will be two objectives tied to this one specific challenge, where rapidly defeating combatants will also count progress towards another objective. An enemy group of three or more will count towards the group kill.
- Rocket Launcher kills required: 125
- Rapid kills required: 125
Rewards: Challenger XP++
3) Armory-wide Calibration
To complete this challenge, players must calibrate all kinds of weapons in the system. They can be of Kinetic, Energy, or Power type, and progression will be granted to each objective upon scoring a kill. However, bonus progression can be earned after defeating a Champion.
- Kinetic kills required: 200
- Energy kills required: 200
- Power kills required: 200
Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust
4) Solar Gambit
For this challenge, players will have to shift their focus to Gambit for a while, as scoring Solar kills or defeating targets while inflicting Solar effects on them will grant progression to the objective. In addition, bonus progression can be earned by defeating Guardians within Gambit.
- Solar effects kills required: 200
Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust
5) Trial by Firing Squad
To complete this challenge, players must win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris game mode. This can be done either in a party or solo.
- Round wins required: 20
Rewards: Trials weapon, Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.
6) Solar Vanguard
To complete this challenge, players must defeat combatants with Solar effects in the Vanguard playlists.
- Solar effect kills required: 300
Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust