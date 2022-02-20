Upcoming Gambit changes in Destiny 2 focuses on ammo changes, motes economy, and more  

After years of waiting, the Destiny 2 community finally seems to be getting changes made to the Gambit mode. The last TWAB (This Week at Bungie) of Beyond Light sheds a lot of light on the upcoming changes to The Drifter's business alongside other fixes to certain game-changing exploits.

Gambit has been in a controversial light for quite some time now. The game mode has been making the news for all the wrong reasons ever since the community felt the scarcity of high-tier gear loot. The overall changes include a brand new freelance mode alongside numerous changes to core mechanics.

The revamped Gambit in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The Gambit mode has had its fair share of issues regarding a lot of things in the sandbox. For starters, every solo player often faced a fireteam with a full stack of four Guardians. This meant an instant disadvantage, as the opposing team had better communication and teamplay inside a match.

This is bound to change with the next update, as Bungie will be implementing a separate Freelance mode for all kinds of players. This will help balance the fireteams inside the Gambit match, as eight separate players will get the chance to duke it out on the same footing.

In addition, Mote Blockers will be getting modifiers in the newly reworked Gambit. Modified versions for the Blockers include:

10 Mote Blocker with increased health.

15 Mote Blockers will have a Stasis attack.

Mote Drain will be active even in the Primeval phase.

Mote drain will be paused after a player is near a bank or engaging the blockers.

In terms of invasion, each Destiny 2 player can invade the opposing world at two thresholds of 40 and 80. There will be additional labs in the game mode as well, where submitting Motes will result in opening an opposing portal.

The Drifter will also be making some changes to his reputation system, where much like Trials, players can focus on exclusive gears through engrams. Each armor and weapon will require 10,000 Glimmers and 50 Legendary Shards to focus, alongside new weapons available through only drops.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is scheduled for release on February 22, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul