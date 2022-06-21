Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Titan Build for Grandmaster Nightfalls

Unlike the Hunters in Destiny 2, Guardians tend to steer clear of the Titan class. This is probably due to the time it takes to get used to playing as a Titan in the game. This class is usually bulky and can double up as a tank in the game.

Despite being a tanky character, Titans in the game have the potential to dish out enormous amounts of damage. With the Grandmaster Nightfalls almost here, Guardians will want to get their hands on the best Solar 3.0 Titan builds for the activity. Here is a quick guide on how Titans can turn into absolute brutes in Destiny 2.

Best Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Titan build for Grandmaster Nightfall

This Solar 3.0 Titan build in Destiny 2 focuses on getting additional weapon damage for a prolonged period of time. It also focuses on various Solar synergies that make Titans an absolute bullet soaking machine.

Abilities

Super: Burning Maul.

Class Ability: Rally Barricade. Titans can create a small barricade from which they can peek while aiming down the sights. While standing behind the barricade, Titans receive additional range, weapon stability, and reload speed.

Melee: Throwing Hammer. Titans throw a hammer that damages enemies. Picking up a hammer fully recharges the Titan's melee ability. If the hammer strikes an enemy, picking it up grants cure.

Grenades: Thermite Grenades. These grenades detonate and send a straight line of fire, damaging and scorching enemies in its path.

Solar 3.0 Aspects & Fragments for Titans in Destiny 2

Roaring Flames: Final blows with Solar abilities or ignitions grant bonus Solar ability damage that stacks up to three times. With Roaring Flames active, uncharged melee attacks do solar damage and apply scorch to targets.

Sol Invictus: Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched enemies generates Sunspots. While standing in a Sunspot, abilities regenerate quicker, and super energy drains more slowly.

Sunspots also apply scorch and deal damage to enemies who step inside. Entering a Sunspot applies restoration.

Ember of Solace: Buffs like radiant and restoration last longer.

Ember of Empyrean: Solar ability or Solar weapon final blows further increase the duration of radiant and restoration buffs (-10 Resilience).

Ember of Torches: Powered melee blows can make the Guardian and their nearby allies radiant.

Ember of Char: Solar ignitions now scorch targets that are caught in the blast radius.

Armor and Mods

Exotic Armor: The Path of Burning Steps. This piece of armor has an intrinsic perk known as Firewalker. With this perk active, Solar final blows grant increasing weapon damage, which escalates with every final blow. Titans are also harder to freeze and slow with Stasis abilities. If frozen, Titans do not take any damage while breaking out, creating a burst of Solar energy around themselves.

This intrinsic perk procs exceptionally well with the radiant buff. While radiant, Guardians receive additional weapon damage either way. Since Solar final blows are already powerful, and the weapon damage keeps escalating with every final blow, this build is a really powerful one.

Mods: The basic character stat mods in Destiny 2 need to be used. The stat in focus for this build is the Resilience stat. Not only does this make Titans harder to kill, but it also lowers the cooldown on their class ability. Some of the other mods that Titans can choose to focus on are revitalizing Heat, Withering Blast, Bountiful Wells, and Well of LIfe.

