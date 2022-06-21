5 best Legendary weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted for PvE (2022) 

Although Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is not considered Bungie's smoothest release, it brought in an array of items that changed the flow of the game. The Guardians saw the return of their favorite Opulent weapons from the past and new gear from the new Dungeon and season.

The following article will list the five deadliest weapons available in the ongoing season, their best perk combinations, and how to acquire them. The list will focus solely on PvE, so weapons such as Austringer, Beloved, and New Purpose won't be added here.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Stormchaser and four other Destiny 2 Season 17 weapons that have shaped the PvE meta in 2022

1) Lingering Dread

Lingering Dread breech Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Kinetic breech Grenade Launchers have become one of the most viable options for high-tier PvE content. Lingering Dread has the Stasis element infused that can additionally take care of adds inside Dungeons and Raids.

The primary focus for any breech Grenade Launcher is the type of projectiles they fire. Usually, for Lightweight Framed weapons, players go for Blinding Grenades to suppress enemies within a ten-metre radius for five seconds. The Auto-Loading Holster is another perk that can reload the weapon while being holstered.

The second column can be filled with anything that the player chooses, but Vorpal Weapon and Chill Clip are among the best choices for boss DPS and control add, respectively. Lingering Dread can be acquired from the Gahlran and Caiatl encounter within the Duality Dungeon.

2) Unforgiven

Unforgiven SMG (Image via Destiny 2)

Yet another weapon from the Duality Dungeon, Unforgiven, is a 750 RPM Void SMG. The Destiny 2 community has seen many weapon archetypes, especially with The Title released at this year's Guardian Games. However, Unforgiven carries something special for players in PvE.

This Aggressive Framed Submachine Gun fires with a higher damage output than 900 RPM archetypes and comes with perks such as Feeding Frenzy, Demolitionist, and Adrenaline Junkie. The last two bonuses work in harmony with Void Grenade builds for all three classes, especially Warlocks with Contraverse.

Feeding Frenzy adds more boosts to the perks available in the second column, such as Golden Tricorn, Frenzy, and Rampage. Unforgiven can be acquired from Vault unlocking and Caiatl encounters of Duality.

3) The Hero's Burden

The Hero's Burden (Image via Destiny 2)

The Hero's Burden is a re-issued weapon in the Iron Banner, which has a valid reason for being the most underrated gear in Season 17. Bungie changed the dates of the PvP activity to twice per season's runtime, which has made exclusive gear rarer to get.

The Hero's Burden is one of the few Adaptive Framed 900 RPM weapons with perks such as Iron Reach, Feeding Frenzy, and Kill Clip. Void 900 RPM is already popular, with Funnelweb being the most-used weapon in The Witch Queen. However, the latter only drops from the world loot pool.

Players can focus on Iron Engrams the next time Saladin comes to the Tower and bag themselves a god-roll Hero's Burden for PvE. Feeding Frenzy and Kill Clip is an excellent combination for this Void 900 RPM SMG.

4) Stormchaser

Stormchaser Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Stormchasers can already dish out more damage than any Legendary Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 without working well with seasonal mods. Acquired from Duality, this Linear Fusion Rifle is an Arc-infused Aggressive Framed weapon that can deal damage via three-burst ammo at the cost of one.

It also comes with perks such as Auto-Loading Holster, Vorpal Weapon, and Firing Line, all tailor-made for boss DPS. Players can go for Auto-Loading and Firing Line while in a party to deal 20% more damage with all three shots while consuming one ammo from the magazine.

This weapon can be acquired from Vault unlocking and the Caiatl boss encounters in Duality.

5) Calus Mini-Tool

Calus Mini-Tool Solar Submachine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

Calus Mini-Tool is the re-issued version of the previous Opulent weapon, MIDA Mini-Tool. This weapon works best with Solar 3.0 thanks to one perk, Incandescent. The Calus Mini-Tool fires at 900 RPM dealing Solar damage to enemies, which is excellent for several Solar Fragments in 3.0.

Hunters can have a field day with their Solar Aspects and Fragments, as they complement each other by either extending a particular buff's duration or increasing the weapon's damage. While players can go for Threat Detector and Incandescent, only the latter is necessary for a Solar-focused build.

This weapon can be acquired by opening Opulent chests or focusing on engrams inside the Crown of Sorrow vendor.

