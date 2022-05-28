Destiny 2 Duality dungeon guide: Nightmare of Caiatl, Princess-Imperial boss fight

The newest Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 grants a very unique experience for the community. Players need to switch realms while defeating the entire Cabal fleet inside Calus' mindscape and push through his Nightmares until they find the strongest of the lot.

After defeating the Nightmare of Gahlran and unlocking the vault using various mechanics, players finally have to face the Nightmare of the Princess-Imperial, who is none other than Caiatl. The Empress was Calus' greatest shame in his deepest of dreams, and it generally takes a lot of effort to defeat this boss.

The following article will break down everything regarding Caiatl's boss fight and how to initiate the DPS phase.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on the assumption that readers are accustomed to Leviathan signs and realm-switching mechanics.

Caiatl, the Princess-Imperial boss fight and how to clear it in Destiny 2 Duality dungeon (2022)

1) Encounter overview

The final encounter in the Duality dungeon takes everything you have done in the mission and combines them into a single encounter. You need to ring bells and switch realms, get the Leviathan signs from the Nightmare planes, and bring them back to the Physical one.

DPS phase of the Nightmare Caiatl boss in Destiny 2 dungeon (Image via Esoterickk)

However, one added mechanic to this encounter is the timer deduction on your debuff after killing the wrong Standard Bearer. Players will have to bring in a total of four signs from the Nightmare realm to initiate the damage phase. Most of Caiatl's DPS phase takes place inside the Nightmare realm, where you will need to stun her and then deal damage.

2) How to crack the mechanics and initiate the DPS phase

To start things off, players need to get accustomed to the room. There are three bells on three sides of the room, one on the right, one on the left, and one in the middle. Additionally, there are four doors which signify the signs. On the left are Sun and Dog, alongside Chalice and Axe on the right.

The player's first objective is to identify the signs given in the Physical Realm and switch to the Nightmare plane to defeat the correct Standard Bearer. You will see that the four doors have been changed to four towers in the Nightmare realm, with Psion Standard Bearers on them, making them the respective sign carriers.

Inside the Physical plane of Destiny 2 Duality (Image via Esoterickk)

The Nightmare version of the Physical realm inside the Destiny 2 Duality dungeon (Image via Esoterickk)

You will need to keep three things in mind here:

The signs that are given in the Physical realm.

The respective tower and the Standard Bearer of the correct signs in the Nightmare realm.

Do not kill the wrong Standard Bearer, or else the player's debuff time will be deducted.

Once four signs have been deposited, let Caiatl come to the middle of the platform. Players must now shoot the chains that are vulnerable to damage and ring the huge bell. This will stun Caiatl and send the player and the boss inside the Nightmare plane. Here, one must keep an eye on her movement and run to the bell she's heading to.

After defeating the Bell Bearers, players must go within the radius of the bell and shoot it to stun Caiatl. She is now vulnerable and can be damaged. Players will need to run this in a single phase, where the Princess-Imperial will run towards at least three bells. This process must be repeated until the boss has finally been defeated.

