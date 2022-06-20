All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Week 5 (June 21)

Amidst all the mysteries surrounding the Haunted Leviathan, Destiny 2 enters its fifth week with Season 17. Players are still trying out their new builds and gears with the Solar 3.0, which says a lot about its potential for endgame content.

With the upcoming weekly reset, lots of things will be added to the bucket list of every Guardian.

Seasonal challenges are a prominent part of a user's rank-up, especially to earn materials and huge chunks of EXPs. Each challenge requires a specific set of tasks from them, which grants them EXP and Bright Dust, depending on the difficulty.

How to complete all seven upcoming seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Week 5 (June 21)

1) Sorrow Bound V

Players will need to complete the upcoming week's episode and Nightmares on the Moon (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will enter a new arc in its storyline, where users will encounter the Nightmare of Ghaul alongside Caiatl. This season's main theme has been about facing true fears, be it Crow or Zavala.

Since the end of last week's mission, Guardians have already started to hear Ghaul talking to Vanguard and those related to this season's quest. To complete this challenge, gamers must finish the upcoming week's episode and Nightmares on the Moon.

Bound in Sorrow V completion required: 1

Nightmare kills required: 75.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

2) Nightmare Containment III

The Nightmare Containment relic for this season (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to complete tiers of Nightmare Containment public event on the Derelict Leviathan to complete this challenge. They can do this throughout the entirety of Season of the Haunted.

Public event completion required: 150

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

3) Empty Grief

Sever Grief (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, users need to complete the Sever: Grief mission using the Void subclass alongside Void, Kinetic, and Stasis weapons only.

Sever: Grief completion required: 1

Rewards: Figment of Darkness and Challenger XP+.

4) Umbral Focusing II

Opulent weapons are located in the Crown of Sorrow inventory (Image via Bungie)

Gamers have to continue focusing gear on the Crown of Sorrow vendor for this challenge. They can be either Opulent or Season 17 weapons.

Focused weapons required: 6.

Focused armors required: 4.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

5) Linking Chain of Command

The Chain of Command Machine Gun ritual weapon for Season 17 (Image via Bungie)

Chain of Command is this season's ritual weapon, as players can reset their reputation on Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit vendors to get it. The upcoming week will grant bonus infamy to anyone participating in Gambit matches, which will help in the reputation reset.

Acquiring the firearm will complete this challenge.

Chain of Command weapon required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP++, and Bright Dust.

6) Sunburn

Destiny 2 Crucible (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, Guardians should defeat other Guardians in the Crucible or Gambit. Bonus progression will be granted upon kills with Solar effects.

Kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP++, and Bright Dust.

7) Leviathan Reaper - Cabal and Nightmare bosses

The Cabal enemy (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat Cabal bosses in Strike and Vanguard playlist, alongside Nightmares anywhere in the system.

Cabal boss kills required: 5.

Nightmare boss kills required: 5.

Rewards: Challenger XP++, and Bright Dust.

