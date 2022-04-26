Banshee is selling a god roll Funnelweb that players should pick up before Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 26) 

Since the implementation of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2, there have been a lot of changes to a Guardian's build. If anything goes well with the newest subclass, chances are, players will have a Void elemental weapon in their inventory to synergize several aspects and fragments.

Be it Energy or Heavy, Void weapons are being used in the sandbox not only to pop enemy shields but to cause mass destruction in high-tier content.

One of these weapons is the newly introduced Funnelweb SMG. Many call it the Recluse 2.0. However, a few perks make the weapon even better.

Kraytoshi.eth @Kraytoshi It's been really fun to dive back into @DestinyTheGame ! I got a pretty solid Funnelweb too, I missed the chase of specific rolls on weapons/armor! It's been really fun to dive back into @DestinyTheGame! I got a pretty solid Funnelweb too, I missed the chase of specific rolls on weapons/armor! https://t.co/kI56AEcjHK

Banshee-44, Destiny 2's weapons vendor, is now selling a god-roll Funnelweb to players who haven't had the good fortune of obtaining the weapon yet.

It can usually be acquired randomly from world pools or engrams. Thankfully, anyone can have the weapon now and synergize it with their Void builds.

God roll Funnelweb being sold by Banshee-44 at the Tower in Destiny 2 (week 9)

Players have been taken back in time with some of the weapons released with The Witch Queen. Funnelweb is a prime example of that, as everything works like The Recluse from Year 2. The 900 RPM Void Submachine Gun is a Lightweight Framed weapon from the Veist faction.

With the entire subclass of Void running around wild in the meta right now, Funnelweb is, by no means, easy to acquire, especially with the right perks.

With a weapon being the World Drop pool, everyone will need to have quite the luck to land both the weapons and the favored perks required for either PvP or PvE.

Gleaux @Gleaux Banshee's Funnelweb is pretty solid.



KW/Frenzy with a lot of handling.



If you haven't gotten a great roll I definitely recommend it. Banshee's Funnelweb is pretty solid.KW/Frenzy with a lot of handling.If you haven't gotten a great roll I definitely recommend it.

Thankfully, Banshee-44 saved the day as he is selling a Funnelweb in Destiny 2 right now in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7000 Glimmers.

The perks he has brought in are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and Recoil Control alongside Fluted Barrel for Handling and Stability.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range and Alloy Magazine for faster reloads.

Killing Wind for increased Mobility, weapon Range, and Handling after a kill.

Frenzy for bonus weapon damage, Reload Speed, Handling, and Reload Speed after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Funnelweb perks that Banshee-44 is selling in Destiny 2 right now (Image via Bungie)

Accurized Rounds and Killing Wind can make a deadly pairing inside PvP, as 900 RPM SMGs don't have much base Range to begin with.

Overall, this Funnelweb is great for both PvP and PvE.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh