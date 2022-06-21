Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 21)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is where Guardians go shopping for all their fashion items. From weapon ornaments to armor ornaments, the Eververse store has it all.

That said, there are two different currencies that Guardians can use to purchase items from the Eververse Store. The first currency is known as Silver, which is the premium currency in the game. Guardians can purchase Silver using real money.

The other currency is known as Bright Dust. This Bright Dust can be earned by completing various activities in the game. Activities like Weekly Challenges and bounties offer some Bright Dust as rewards for completing these challenges. In fact, Guardians can get their hands on this Bright Dust by completing some of the seasonal challenges as well.

Forthcoming Eververse items for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 21)

Every week, old items leave the Eververse Store and new ones come in. No one likes to purchase old items, so a rotating Eververse Store ensures that all Guardians look fashionable while slaying enemies.

Here's a quick list of everything that is scheduled to arrive in the Eververse Store for this week in Destiny 2.

1) Ships and Sparrows

The only Exotic ship on sale this week is the Junkyard Navigator. This ship looks rather rusted but manages to look good anyway. It is the only time that the Junkyard Navigator will be available in the game during Season of the Haunted. This ship will set Guardians back a whopping 2000 Bright Dust.

The Junkyard Navigator Exotic ship (Image via Bungie)

On the other hand, the Exotic sparrow on sale this week is the Seafoam Glide. This sparrow doesn't look as great as the ones that were seen in the previous weeks in the Season of the Haunted Eververse Store. This sparrow will cost Guardians around 2500 Bright Dust.

The Seafoam Glide Exotic sparrow (Image via Bungie)

2) Weapon Ornaments

Only one weapon ornament will be sold this week. Guardians will get to purchase the ornament for the Drang (Baroque), which is known as Alone, To Be Joined. This item will be priced at around 700 Bright Dust.

Alone, To Be Joined weapon ornament (Image via Bungie)

3) Ghost Shell

Interestingly enough, there are two Exotic Ghost Shells available for sale in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 this week. These items are priced at 2850 Bright Dust each and will be available in the store for this week only in Destiny 2.

If Guardians miss out on these two items for this week, they will probably have to wait for the new season for these items to return. The two ghost shells in question are as follows:

Hydrofoil Shell

The Hydrofoil Exotic Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

Firebreaker Shell

The Firebreaker Exotic Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

4) Universal Ornaments

The armor ornament set for the different classes goes live today. These items will only be available for this week and are unlikely to return to the store in Destiny 2. Each of these items cost 1200 Bright Dust and are as follows:

Sun's Apex Cloak - Hunter Universal Class Item Ornament

The Sun's Apex Hunter Cloak ornament (Image via Bungie)

Radiant Breaker Mark - Titan Universal Class Item Ornament

The Radiant Breaker Titan Mark ornament (Image via Bungie)

Dawn Singer Bond - Warlock Universal Class Item Ornament

The Dawn Singer Warlock Bond ornament (Image via Bungie)

5) Shaders, emotes, and other cosmetics

There are two emotes that are on sale this week as well. One is an Exotic emote, which is priced at 3250 Bright Dust. The other one is a legendary emote, priced at 700 Bright Dust. There's a transmat effect that goes for sale alongside the Argent Terratorn shader in Destiny 2.

