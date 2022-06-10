How to get the Stag's Spirit and other free emblems in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

Emblems in Destiny 2 have been modifying the player's inventory ever since Year 1. They usually come in all colors and images, as each holds a particular rarity. However, everything boils down to the one players will prefer. It can either be one of the most familiar emblems in the game, or the most expensive.

Bungie is known to give away a lot of emblems to the community. The company knows about the player's knack for collecting these small additions to their profiles, so there have been quite a few emblems over the last few months. One of the most recent emblems now available for free is the Stag's Spirit emblem.

Similarly, there are redemption codes for quite a few emblems that players can acquire. The following article lists the emblems and their respective redemption codes that everyone can use on Bungie's official website.

All available emblem codes and how to get them in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

Bungie's most recent free emblem to commemorate the Destiny 2 community's achievement in 20 million Nightmare Containment completions. The company kept a few Solar 3.0 fragments on hold, which they announced beforehand. However, the Stag's Spirit emblem was released yesterday with their weekly blog post, TWAB.

The redemption code for the Stag's Spirit emblem is:

T67-JXY-PH6

Redemption codes for other available emblems are as follows:

Heliotrope Warren: L7T-CVV-3RD.

Cryonautics: RA9-XPH-6KJ.

Tangled Web: PKH-JL6-L4R.

Be True: ML3-FD4-ND6.

The Visionary: XFV-KHP-N97.

Cоняшник: JVG-VNT-GGG.

Sequence Flourish: 7D4-PKR-MD7.

Shadow's Light: F99-KPX-NCF.

Crushed Gamma: D97-YCX-7JK.

Classy Order: YRC-C3D-YNC.

Sneer of the Oni: 6LJ-GH7-TPA.

Future in Shadow: 7LV-GTK-T7J.

Countdown to Convergence: PHV-6LF-9CP.

Galilean Excursion: JYN-JAA-Y7D.

Liminal Nadir: VA7-L7H-PNC.

Players can also go for something extra and bag themselves the Pride emblem. To get it, users must purchase the brand new Pride Collectible Pin 2.0 from Bungie's official store for 15$.

Upon purchase, the emblem will be added to the cart and sent to the consumer's email via Bungie's website. This purchase will also grant players the "Leviathan's Gift Shop" emblem.

Players can acquire "Interconnected" for more seasonal emblems by completing all the seasonal challenges in week 1. A new MOTW emblem is also introduced with Season 17, called "And... Action!". The ongoing expansion has already brought in a lot of emblems for everyone to showcase.

While some methods of acquisition are still unknown, players can take advantage of free and paid emblems in the meantime. For free codes, players can head to the code redemption page of Bungie's official website and paste them there. The method is as follows:

Copy the code given in the article and head to Bungie's code redemption page by clicking here.

Paste the code under the text that says "Enter your Code".

Enter the game, and open your Guardian's inventory.

Go to the Collections tab and then the Flair section.

You will find most of the emblems within the "General" section.

The General section within the Collections tab (Image via Destiny 2)

With upcoming events and activities, more emblems will be free to acquire in the future. Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is only three weeks in, and Bungie is already preparing for heavyweights such as Solstice, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and many more in the upcoming months.

