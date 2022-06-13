Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 14)

The Eververse store in Destiny 2 is where Guardians can get their hands on cosmetic items to add to their locker in the game. Destiny 2 is not a pay-to-win game in any way, but it does cost a good penny to look good in the game.

Every week, the Eververse store gets new items that Guardians can purchase. From weapons and armor ornaments to jump ships, the Eververse store has it all. There are two ways in which Guardians can get their hands on cosmetic items in the game.

The first option is by purchasing these items with Silver. Silver is a premium currency that anyone can purchase with real money. The other option is by purchasing items with Bright Dust. Guardians can earn this Bright Dust in the game by completing various bounties and challenges.

All upcoming Eververse items for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 14)

This week's Eververse store will be quite interesting. There are two weapon ornaments for sale, along with universal ornaments for each of the three classes. That said, here is everything that Guardians can purchase from the Eververse store in exchange for Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

1) Ships and Sparrows

Just like the previous week, there is one ship and one sparrow that will be going on sale this week in Destiny 2. The ship is known as the Shining Cabriolet and will be sold for around 2000 Bright Dust.

This is the only week during which this ship will be sold for Bright Dust in Season of the Haunted. It will return to the Eververse store at a later date, but will be sold for Silver instead.

The Shining Cabriolet ship (Image via Bungie)

The sparrow going on sale this week is known as the Exu-14. This exotic sparrow will be priced at approximately 2500 Bright Dust, and this is the only week during the Season of the Haunted when this item will be on sale.

The Exu-14 exotic sparrow (Image via Bungie)

2) Weapon Ornaments

As the name suggests, weapon ornaments are items that change the appearance of different weapons in Destiny 2. These ornaments are weapon specific, meaning an ornament for one weapon will not fit in any other weapon. That said, there are two ornaments that will be sold this week in the Eververse store in Destiny 2.

The Dragonbone weapon ornament for Deathbringer (Image via Bungie)

That said, the first ornament that will be sold during week 4 of Season of the Haunted is the Dragonbone weapon ornament, and can be used on the Deathbringer exotic rocket launcher in Destiny 2. This item could be priced at around 1250 Bright Dust.

The Beggar, To Be Fed ornament for the Epicurean fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

The second ornament to go on sale this week is the Beggar, To Be Fed weapon ornament for the Epicurean fusion rifle. This item could be priced at approximately 700 Bright Dust.

3) Ghost Shell

Just like every other week, there is only one Ghost Shell that will be sold during week 4 in Season of the Haunted. This shell is known as the Redline Shell and will cost Guardians approximately 2850 Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

The Redline Shell exotic ghost shell (Image via Bungie)

4) Universal Ornaments

Three leg armor ornaments will be sold during the fourth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. These ornaments are universal for each class and can replace the look of any legendary leg armor that the Guardians may use. These ornaments are priced at 1200 Bright Dust each.

Sun's Apex Strides - Hunter Universal Leg Ornament:

The Hunter universal ornament for legendary leg armor pieces (Image via Bungie)

Radiant Breaker Greaves - Titan Universal Leg Ornament:

The Titan universal ornament for legendary leg armor pieces (Image via Bungie)

Dawn Singer Boots - Warlock Universal Leg Ornament:

The Warlock universal ornament for legendary leg armor pieces (Image via Bungie)

5) Emotes and other Cosmetics

No shaders are on sale for Bright Dust this week. However, Guardians can still get their hands on some really good emotes and ghost projections this week. The first emote to go on sale is the exotic Splish Splash emote and could be priced at 3250 Bright Dust.

The second one is not that expensive and is known as the Floating Dance emote. This one should not exceed more than 700 Bright Dust.

The Burning Maul and the Depository projection both go on sale this week in Destiny 2 and will be priced at 1500 Bright Dust each. The final item to go on sale is the Stasis Entrance transmat effect, and will be priced at 450 Bright Dust.

