How to complete the Fever Dream triumph in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

In Destiny 2, Fever Dream is one of the many triumphs that Guardians can claim during the Season of the Haunted. This triumph is important for those aiming to win the Reaper title in the current season.

To complete this triumph, Guardians will have to hunt down four different Nightmare bosses spread out around Derelict Leviathan. These bosses are difficult to find, making it even more difficult to complete.

Here is everything that Guardians need to do in order to complete this triumph successfully.

How to get the Fever Dream triumph in Destiny 2

As mentioned before, Guardians will need to defeat four different Nightmare bosses. Two of these bosses are located within the Royal Pools, while the other two are located in Pleasure Gardens.

The Fever Dream triumph has four different bosses that the Guardian needs to defeat in Destiny 2 (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Royal Pools

The Royal Pools is one of the most popular locations in Derelict Leviathan. This area used to feature one of the major raid mechanics when the Leviathan raid was a part of the game.

Drainage

The Nightmare that Guardians need to defeat in the Drainage section is the Nightmare of Qualec, The Sniper. This boss appears in the Royal Pools area. This boss spawns only if the Guardian sees a message saying, "A red laser dot passes over your ghost.."

Guardians can face the Nightmare in the following manner:

Head into the Royal Pools area and head into the alley on the right.

Once in the alley, Guardians will have to head into the second door on their right and make it to the far end of the room. There should be a hole in the ground.

Guardians need to head inside this hole and then clear the adjoining rooms of any ads that spawn, till they come across the Nightmare of Qualec.

Guardians need to defeat this boss and collect the chest that they drop in order to complete this first challenge in Destiny 2.

Ritual Under Shadow

The boss associated with this challenge can be found in the Royal Pools area of Destiny 2, and only appears after the message "Dark Ether thickens in the air.." Guardians can face the boss by following the steps listed below:

After making their way to the Royal Pools Guardians will have to make their way through the room right ahead of them.

They need to cross that room and go to their left, and then enter into the little doorway to the right.

Guardians will then have to clear the ads that spawn in this room before they can complete three summoning rituals, that finally spawns the Nightmare of Syad.

Defeating this boss and collecting the chest will complete this part of the challenge for the Guardians in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

Pleasure Gardens

The Pleasure Gardens in Destiny 2 was also another location featured in the Leviathan raid. While it does not look like what it used to be during the raid, but the structures here are still somewhat intact.

Sporest of War Beasts

This boss spawns in the Pleasure Gardens area on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2 and spawns when the message, "A distant snore of sleeping war beasts.." appears. Guardians can face the boss in the following manner:

They will have to make their way to the elevated portion right below the big statue of Calus in the Pleasure Gardens area in Destiny 2.

There should be a hole in the floor here that Guardians need to drop into.

Once they drop into the hole, they should see a few sleeping war beasts. They need to eliminate these war beasts and the other ads that spawn here till the Nightmare of Carun, spawns.

The remaining drill is same as the previous bosses.

Nightmare Breached

This is the final part that Guardians need to complete in order to get their hands on the Fever Dream triumph in Destiny 2. That said, this challenge is slightly different than the others. This is the only challenge that has two bosses that Guardians need to defeat. The two bosses are known as the Nightmare of Kralok and the Nightmare of Halok.

They spawn only when the message, "A sword and shield clash.." appears on the HUD. Guardians can face the boss in the following manner:

They need to make their way in tiny alcove that is on the opposite end of the Calus statue in the Royal Gardens area.

Guardians need to defeat the two Nightmares in this room, and this completes the last challenge in this triumph in Destiny 2.

