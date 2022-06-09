Banshee is selling a god roll PvP Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 right now (June 9)

Destiny 2's gunsmith is back with god rolls in Season 17, and his inventory features weapons that can be useful in both PvP and PvE. Starting this season, Banshee-44 has also faced issues with the game's mechanics, with players reporting crashes after interacting with him.

Nevertheless, the gunsmith is one of the most important vendors in the Tower. From bounties to world table weapons and god rolls on a specific perk, Banshee-44 seems to have hit the mark this week with one of the weapons he brought in. The gear in question is the Snorri FR5, a Void Fusion Rifle.

Snorri FR5 god roll on Banshee-44 in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (June 9)

Fusion Rifles are still one of the most potent weapon types in Destiny 2 Crucible. They guarantee one-shot kills on opposing Guardians from great distances, which has made them a primary choice for special weapons instead of Shotguns.

The Main Ingredient, having a similar archetype as Snorri, took the PvP community by storm after Xur sold its god roll. More than half the community started using the weapon, which forced Bungie to nerf "Firmly Planted," and every stat granted by this perk was reduced by 50%. However, it is still pretty decent in 1v1 fights.

Snorri FR5 Legendary Fusion Rifle this week on Banshee-44 (Image via Destiny 2)

Snorri FR5 was introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, which can be acquired from the World drop pool. For this reason, Banshee-44 and Xur are the two vendors that can drop this aside from Prime Engram. The perks Banshee-44 has brought in are as follows:

Extended Barrel for increased Range, and Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Particle Repeater for increased Stability, and Projection Fuse for increased Range.

Firmly Planted for increased Stability, Accuracy, and Handling while crouched. (30 Handling, 20 Stability, -40% Accuracy Cone Size, -17% Accuracy Cone Growth, and -80% Horizontal Recoil.

High Impact Reserves for 6% more damage in PvP.

Snorri FR5 different stats with Banshee's rolls (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

In addition, players will also get the Range Masterwork, which can increase the weapon's stats by 10. Using perk combinations such as Hammer Forged, Projection Fuse, and Range Masterwork can amplify the weapon's Range up to 91.

Banshee-44 is selling the Snorri FR5 for 30 Legendary Shards and 7000 Glimmers. Other weapons worth picking up are the Perses-D Scout Rifle with Explosive Payload, Pleiades Corrector with Eye of the Storm, and Palmyra-B with Explosive Light and Impulse Amplifier.

