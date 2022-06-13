Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 14 to 21): Trials zone capture, The Corrupted Nightfall, new pinnacle activities, and more

Destiny 2 Season 17 is all set to enter its fourth week, as Bungie will be bringing in new activities for players. With last week's seasonal quest, the story entered Zavala's arc where he is trying to overcome his worst Nightmare. Alongside the new quest step, Guardians can expect a new Sever mission on Leviathan as well.

The Trials of Osiris went live in week 3 with two new weapons, Forgiveness and Burden of Guilt. Next week, Saint-14 will bring in zone capture labs, where players will be given 30 seconds to eliminate each other. The first to capture the flag if neither team gets eliminated will win the match.

Other contents include The Corrupted Nightfall, Mayhem on Crucible, alongside Vault of Glass, and Grasp of Avarice rotation activities for the pinnacle.

All upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (June 14 to 21)

1) Trials zone capture

Trials of Osiris zone capture labs (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming Trials of Osiris from June 17 will host the lab’s game mode, zone capture. As the name suggests, players will have to go against each other while keeping an eye on the capture point. This capture zone will spawn in three fixed corners of the map.

Players will have to either eliminate the opposing team within 30 seconds before the flag becomes unlocked or try and capture the flag before they get eliminated. So killing isn't the primary goal here. However, defeating opponents does help in clearing the way to objectives.

Completing each Trials match from June 17 will grant bonus ranks to players.

2) Pinnacle rotators

Vault of Glass and Grasp of Avarice will be in the pinnacle rotator pool next week (Image via Destiny 2)

To ensure that every player reaches the cap of 1570, Bungie introduced the pinnacle rotators from Season 17. In the upcoming week, everyone will get a pinnacle reward by completing both the Vault of Glass raid and Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

Both of these activities were the primary choices for pinnacles until Vow of the Disciple and Duality were introduced. Guardians can also farm for god rolls of any Legendary weapon, such as Eyasluna from Grasp or Fatebringer from Vault, as both of these activities are farmable.

3) The Corrupted Nightfall

Sedia, The Corrupted boss in the Dreaming City strike (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the toughest strikes in the game, The Corrupted, will be back in the Nightfall pool for Destiny 2 Season 17. It is a taken-heavy strike, with enemies mostly consisting of all three elemental shields alongside Overload and Unstoppable Champions.

Exclusive modifiers include Epitaph, which spawns Blight Geysers at the foot of any defeated Taken combatant. Sedia's Durance is another modifier that increases knockback and incoming Arc damage.

4) Mayhem returns to Crucible

Mayhem in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will have to showcase the power of their Light and Darkness, as Shaxx will be bringing back Mayhem in the weekly loot pool. A seasonal challenge will be tied to a game mode called Flourish of Power, where players have to defeat 50 players with super abilities.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far