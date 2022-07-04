All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted (week 7)

The latest seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season 17 will drop on June 5, marking the seventh week of the Season of the Haunted. Like the previous seasonal challenges, a lot of EXP and other resources await the players, which might help considering Grandmaster Nightfall is just around the corner.

Similar to the weeks before, the upcoming challenges will require weapon calibration and the completion of quests. The list of all the seasonal challenges that will be unlocked with the weekly reset in week 7 is presented below.

The seven upcoming seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted (week 7)

1) Sorrow Bound VII

Upcoming Bound in Sorrow mission in Season 17 (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will have to complete the Bound in Sorrow quest. The upcoming quest step is supposed to be the last quest step of Bound in Sorrow, as it might conclude this season's epilogue. The objective of this challenge will be to complete the mission and defeat the Champion on the Derelict Leviathan.

Champions can be found within the Nightmare Containment in the middle of each tier run. Overload Champions spawn after depositing an orb shard from the orb bearers.

Bound in Sorrow completion required: 1

Champions required: 40.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

2) Nullifying Reconciliation

Sever Reconciliation (Image via Destiny 2)

Players need to use the Void subclass alongside Void, Kinetic, and Stasis weapons to complete this challenge. Gears such as the Funnelweb in combination with Fallen Guillotine or any Stasis Heavy weapon will be required for this mission.

Sever Reconciliation completion required: 1

Rewards: Figments of Darkness and Challenger XP+.

3) Binding II

Binding Vestiges after Nightmare Containment (Image via Bungie)

Throughout Season 17, players must bind Nightmares after tier 3 completion and open Opulent chests on the Derelict Leviathan. For Opulent Keys, players can farm for activities in the Pleasure Gardens and Royal Pools. However, only one Opulent key can be held at a time.

Nightmare harvest required: 30.

Chests required: 15

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

4) Shape of Nightmares II

Without Remorse deepsight pattern (Image via Bungie)

Players will have to craft any weapon from the Season 17 arsenal to complete this challenge. However, each weapon requires five deepsight unlocks to craft.

Weapon shape required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

5) Beam Cannon

Drifter, the Gambit vendor at the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must score kills in Gambit using Trace Rifles and Shotguns to complete this challenge. Bonus progress can be earned by defeating the Guardians.

Shotgun kills required: 60.

Trace Rifle kills required: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Fleeting Glory

Glory Survival game mode in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must play and complete matches in the Survival playlists for Glory ranks. Bonus progression will be granted for 15 wins.

Wins required: 15.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

7) Grandmaster

Grandmaster triumph (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players have to complete the Grandmaster Nightfall.

Completion required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

