Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime (July 19): Hotfix 4.1.5, Solstice 2022, and more

The Destiny 2 community is a few hours away from the much-awaited Solstice event this year, as Bungie brings in a new look for the annual occasion. However, aside from Solstice, the company will also take down the official servers of the game due to the upcoming hotfix 4.1.5.

This update is supposed to change a lot in Airborne Effectiveness and other things.

On July 19, the Destiny 2 servers will be taken down for maintenance at 5:45 am PDT (1245 UTC) until the reset at 10 am PDT (1700 UTC). Typically, this is to ensure the Solstice event and the scheduled hotfix get deployed smoothly with the weekly reset.

Destiny 2 server downtime for all regions and what to expect with the weekly reset (July 19)

Aside from Solstice and hotfix, players can expect the weekly reset to host a boost in Vanguard ranks and the Mayhem game mode in the Crucible. While most of the community will be busy with the annual event, six additional seasonal challenges will be available for everyone to complete.

Next Week in Destiny with an interesting title this time

While Bungie is known for bringing down its official servers before a weekly reset, today is more special. As mentioned before, the estimated downtime for the official servers is 4 hours and 15 minutes, one of the longest since the one during The Witch Queen release.

Therefore, users are advised to finish their weekly activities as fast as possible. The server downtime on July 19 for all major regions is as follows:

India: 6:15 pm to 10:30 pm (July 19)

6:15 pm to 10:30 pm (July 19) China: 8:45 pm (July 19) to 1:00 am (July 20)

8:45 pm (July 19) to 1:00 am (July 20) UK: 1:45 pm (July 19) to 6:00 pm (July 19)

1:45 pm (July 19) to 6:00 pm (July 19) Australia: 10:45 pm (July 19) to 3:00 am (July 20)

10:45 pm (July 19) to 3:00 am (July 20) Brazil: 9:45 am to 2:00 pm (July 19)





Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



Tomorrow (July 19) at 5 AM PDT (1200 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.1.5. Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).

Due to the extended downtime of the official servers, gamers aren't left with much time for Iron Banner farming, as it is the last one this season. Usually, during downtime, third-party applications such as Destiny Companion App, Destiny Item Manager, and Bungie's official website are inaccessible.





Event Card

New Weapon

New Rewards



Destiny 2's SOLSTICE event returns tomorrow (7/19) at weekly reset.
Event Card
New Weapon
New Rewards
And more..

Aside from the big rework on Solstice, hotfix 4.1.5 is also scheduled to bring Airborne alongside numerous other weapons and armor buffs. Since Solstice is known to be one of the most significant annual events in Destiny 2, its runtime during Season 17's driest period will prove to be quite effective in the community.

