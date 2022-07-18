Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 19 to 26): Solstice begins, bonus Vanguard ranks, Mayhem, and more

The Destiny 2 community is all fired up for the upcoming Solstice event, as Bungie has announced a lot of changes. After the seasonal story in season 17 comes to an end, the community will be getting one of the biggest events in the game to fill the void during a dry period. The upcoming weekly reset will also mean the arrival of Eva Levante on the Tower.

In addition, the reset will also grant bonus Vanguard ranks upon activity completion. In the Crucible, players will be able to Mayhem and Zone Control, alongside Last Wish and Shattered Throne pinnacle activities in the rotator. The following article lists the upcoming content for the weekly reset on July 19.

All upcoming content in week 9 of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (July 19 to 26)

1) Solstice 2022

Solstice 2022 armor set for all classes (Image via Destiny 2)

The upcoming Solstice event in Destiny 2 will go live on July 19 at 10.00 am PDT. Bungie has reworked the ongoing event a lot and changed its name from "Solstice of Heroes" to only "Solstice." While the event will still have EAZ as its exclusive region, players will get access to the brand new Event Card, which will help and guide them through the different activities throughout Solstice.

The Event Card will also consist of event challenges, seals, titles, and additional rewards. Completing these challenges will grant players event rewards and tickets. The EAZ is also expected to throw in another new game mode called Bonfire Bash.

While there hasn't been any announcement on Exotic and Legendary weapons, Bungie might have already given the community a sneak peek at what appears to be a double-barrel Shotgun. The expected runtime for Solstice 2022 will be from July 19 to August 16.

2) Warden of Nothing Nightfall and bonus Vanguard ranks

Warden of Nothing's final boss room (Image via Destiny 2)

Warden of Nothing will be the weekly rotating Nightfall in the standard and Grandmaster difficulties. The strike is the only mission this season to throw in all three Champions, with the elemental shields being Solar and Void Shields. Players can expect the Adept version of the Plug ONE Fusion Rifle.

In addition, players looking to spam the activity will get the added benefit of bonus Vanguard ranks with activity streaks. Since higher difficulty Nightfall grants increased reputation EXP and loot, Grandmaster Nightfalls will only take a few runs before a player hits the reset on Zavala's reputation.

3) Mayhem and Zone control

Guardians casting their super abilities (Image via Destiny 2)

Mayhem will be a rotating game mode in the upcoming weekly reset. The supers of players will regenerate at a rapid pace in the game mode, allowing them to engage in fights with their super abilities. Any players that might have sat out the week 4 seasonal challenge, Flourish of Power, will have another chance to finish it for extra EXP and Bright Dust.

Zone control is another game mode in the Crucible that will be available to players alongside Mayhem. In this mode, the only way to earn points is by capturing zones and keeping them captured.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far