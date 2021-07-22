How to get a guaranteed Retold Tale in the EAZ of Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes 

Bungie loves to hide the tiniest of surprises inside Destiny 2 activities. Whether it is a long-scale puzzle or hidden Easter eggs leading to a drop of powerful gear, Guardians have to stay on their toes at all times.

Much like several other hidden quests, Bungie snuck in a drop for the Dreaming City precision frame shotgun, called "Retold Tale." This is a 65 RPM precision frame void shotgun that sits in the energy slot of the inventory.

Steps to get the Retold Tale on EAZ in Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes

Under normal circumstances, Guardians can acquire the precision frame shotgun in one of many ways. Completion of Blind Well in Dreaming City, Public Events, opening chests, and finishing a dungeon called, "The Shattered Throne" will provide a fraction of a chance at getting hands on the Retold Tale.

However, Guardians will earn themselves a guaranteed drop of the shotgun with random perks by following these steps:

Step 1:

Right after spawning, Guardians will need to head down below beyond the mainland of EAZ and look for a ledge with a tree branch forming a bridge between the ledge and a wall.

Destiny 2 first ledge with the tree branch (Image via Destiny 2 the game)

Step 2:

Upon landing, Guardians will need to follow the path and hop onto the second ledge of land and continue to stride until they see a large hole in a wall that can be entered.

Destiny 2 pathway to the secret room in EAZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Step 3:

Once entered, Guardians will need to walk for a few seconds until they face a wall with an open rusted metal gate near it. They have to proceed through the gate and into the next room.

Destiny 2 broken gate passage to the final room (Image via Destiny 2)

Step 4:

Guardians will find a cat statue just to the right of the room upon entering. Interacting with the cat will complete a special triumph which can be accessed in the triumphs tab within the inventory. Once the triumph is accepted, there will be a guaranteed drop of a Retold Tale precision frame shotgun from the EAZ.

Destiny 2 Dreaming city cat statue (Image via Destiny 2)

Step 5:

Just on the opposite side of the statue lies a teleport platform. Guardians can use this platform to get back onto the mainland of the EAZ and continue with the Solstice event.

Destiny 2 teleport platform (Image via Destiny 2)

Exiting from Solstice activity after acquiring the shotgun won't affect the inventory in any way.

