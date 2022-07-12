Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022: Start date, new weapons, and more

The Solstice of Heroes, also known as Solstice in Destiny 2, is an event that happens once every year. The event is held at the Tower to commemorate the achievements of the Guardians over the past year.

Rumblings are that this year will be special since the Guardians have managed to defeat yet another Hive God. If the leaks are to be believed, a lot of interesting content will be seen during this year's Solstice. Here's everything that's been revealed about the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022 so far.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes start date and more details

According to the Bungie calendar, the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022 is set to begin next week on July 19 and should last for about a month. Interestingly enough, Bungie has decided to rename the event from Solstice of Heroes to just Solstice this year. The event should go live with the weekly reset next week. For reference, the weekly reset happens every Tuesday at 6 PM BST/10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

As mentioned earlier, this year's Solstice in Destiny 2 could be a bit more special as Savathun has been defeated after a long-drawn campaign. This calls for a celebration. While the Black Fleet and Witness remain a threat, celebrating these small victories does go a long way.

With the Solstice this year, the European Aerial Zone will return. This area can only be accessed during the event every year. Interestingly enough, this year's event will be a bit different. Unlike previous years, Guardians will only be able to upgrade one set of armor in the game. More details about this will be available as the Solstice draws closer.

Bungie will be introducing a new event known as the Bonfire Bash as part of the Solstice this year. In this event, Guardians will be stroking "paracausal bonfires" while enemies of the system, i.e., the Hive and a plethora of other races in the system, will be working hard to extinguish these bonfires.

Bungie will also be introducing an event card for this year's Solstice. This event card will be given to every Guardian the moment the event begins and will last till the end of the event in Destiny 2.

Just like the Seasonal Challenges in the game, the Event Card will also feature similar tabs where Guardians will be able to track the challenges related to the event and their associated rewards. There will also be an upgraded version of the Event Card that everyone will be able to purchase for 1000 Silver.

As for the benefits, the upgraded Event Card will offer unique customization rewards to those who purchase the upgrade. The total value of the rewards is expected to exceed 3000 Silver.

Finally, as with most Destiny 2 events, Solstice will also see the arrival of a new weapon. Guardians should be able to pick up a new Hand Cannon during this year's Solstice. While the exact name and stats are still unknown, the weapon is expected to go live in a few days, and Guardians won't be kept in the dark for much longer.

