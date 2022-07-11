Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 12 to 19): Final Iron Banner of the season, bonus Crucible ranks, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will enter its eighth weekly reset as the community inches closer to this year's Solstice event. However, the upcoming reset will host the Iron Banner PvP activity alongside bonus Crucible ranks and Insight Terminus Nightfall.

With last week's epilogue to the seasonal episode in Season 17, everyone is done facing their Nightmares on the derelict Leviathan for now. Since there aren't any objectives regarding seasonal quests in next week's challenges, players can focus on the upcoming one-week Iron Banner event.

The following article lists every major upcoming content in the week 8 reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 5 (July 12 to 19)

1) The final Iron Banner of s17

Iron Banner vendor this season with a quest (Image via Destiny 2)

The Iron Banner has become one of the rarest events in the game since the recent rework to the game mode. Saladin will be available twice per season for two weeks. The upcoming reset will be the last of the Iron Banner this season. It will also be the final chance for players to acquire the Iron Lord seal.

Completing challenges, resetting reputation ranks, acquiring weapons, and winning matches count towards the progress of the Iron Lord seal. If anyone acquires the Iron Lord seal this season, they will be able to gild it by completing additional objectives in the seasons to come.

Iron engrams have also been introduced this season, where earning a reputation level will grant one engram to a player. These engrams can then be used to focus on any weapon or armor in Saladin's inventory, be it Riiswalker Shotgun, Hero's Burden S.M.G., and many more.

Typically, the available game mode will be Rift, where players will need to pick up Spark and deposit it into the opposing team's spawn. The Iron Banner is scheduled to start at 10 AM PDT (1700 UTC) on July 12.

2) Bonus Crucible ranks

Crucible activities (Image via Destiny 2)

Due to the Iron Banner's runtime, Trials of Osiris won't be available for players next week. However, everyone can earn bonus Crucible ranks by playing either the Iron Banner or any other PvP game mode.

This can be gained by simply completing each match. This means that players who are not so comfortable with PvP will only need to run matches instead of winning them.

Resetting Shaxx's reputation twice will grant players the Chain of Command Machine Gun and its Crucible ornament.

3) Insight Terminus

Insight Terminus Strike on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

Grandmaster Nightfalls has been live for almost a week now, and the second Strike that stands between the players and the Conqueror seal is Insight Terminus. This mission throws in Arc and Void shields with Barrier and Unstoppable Champions. Modifiers include Kargen's Stratagem, which increases incoming Void damage.

Players can expect the D.F.A. Hand Cannon to drop from the Insight Terminal Nightfall and its Adept form from the Grandmaster. Typically, platinum completion is required for a guaranteed drop.

