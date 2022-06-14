How to acquire all ritual weapon ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

Ritual weapons are a prominent part of Destiny 2 inventory, and they work in the same way as pinnacle weapons, where Bungie releases one weapon type per season with fixed perks. They can be Shotguns, Rocket Launchers, Sidearms, Grenade Launchers, and many more.

However, the developers also grant players the option to grind for cosmetics, as each weapon comes with ornaments from three game modes. Since the vendor reworks at the Tower, everyone has been farming for reputation.

Once the season ends, the chances of acquiring the weapon will go down to zero. As for the ornaments, that's a different story altogether. Players can now obtain any ornaments of previous Destiny 2 ritual weapons at the Tower.

Players can acquire all previous ritual weapon ornaments in Destiny 2 right now (2022)

The concept of ritual weapons was introduced in Year 3, acting as a successor to the pinnacles from Forsaken. Players had to follow specific questlines from vendors and complete them to get these gears. However, the current rituals come with ornaments from Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit, with each being obtainable via two resets of their respective reputation vendors.

Chain of Command Machine Gun from Shaxx (Image via Destiny 2)

Obtaining each ornament of ritual weapon also counts toward the seasonal challenges, adding up to three challenges. While there is currently no way to get seasonal EXPs by acquiring Year 4 ornaments, it will still be a decent addition if the players already own the weapon.

To get the ornament, players must head to the Courtyard location on the Tower and head to the Monument to the Lost Light archive. While interacting with it, players need to choose the 'Legacy Gear' option and go to the second page. Under 'Weapon Ornaments' in the second row, all ornaments of the previous ritual weapons will be available to acquire.

Legacy Gear section within the Monuments to Lost Lights (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapons include:

Adored Sniper Rifle from Season of the Hunt

Salvager's Salvo Breech Grenade Launcher from Season of the Chosen

Null Composure Fusion Rifle from Season of the Splicer

Ascendancy Rocket Launcher from Season of the Lost

The ornaments for each of these weapons include:

Rubicund Wrap Crucible ornament for Adored

Snakeskin Wrap Gambit ornament for Adored

Balistraria Wrap Vanguard ornament for Adored

Pyretic Crucible ornament for Salvager's Salvo

Toxicology Gambit ornament for Salvager's Salvo

Panacea Vanguard ornament for Salvager's Salvo

Inferno Heraldy Crucible ornament for Null Composure

Smith's Touchmark Gambit ornament for Null Composure

Coordinated Offensive Vanguard ornament for Null Composure

Finale Ornament Crucible ornament for Ascendancy

Fruition Ornament Gambit ornament for Ascendancy

Fulfillment Ornament Vanguard ornament for Ascendancy

Adored ornament for sale in Destiny 2 right now (Image via Bungie)

Each ornament costs 75,000 Glimmers, 100 Legendary Shards, 2 Enhancement Prisms, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Players can expect Reckless Endangerment from Season of the Risen, Chain of Command from Season of the Haunted, and more ritual ornaments from Year 5 to appear after the next expansion release.

