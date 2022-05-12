5 possible Iron Banner changes that may be coming in the next season of Destiny 2

The ongoing week of Destiny 2 is hosting the Iron Banner activity for the last time in Season 16. Since Lord Saladin, now known as Calus Forge, is among the ranks of Cabals, Caiatl has some exciting plans in mind regarding the PvP activity. Going by the changes to the Tower vendors, one can only expect the rework to be somewhat similar to a reputation system.

Typically, players are recommended to turn in all of their remaining Iron Tokens from their inventory, as reputation-based vendors don't require currencies for weapons. Weapons such as the Finite Impactor Hand Cannon and the Occluded Finality Sniper Rifle will be rotated out of the reward pool.

This article breaks down a few changes that might come into play with Season 17.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Potential changes in Iron Banner for next season in Destiny 2

1) Engram focusing

Destiny 2 engrams (Image via Bungie)

Engram focus is the essence of any loot gathering from playlist activities. Players can focus and pick up their favorite weapons from their respective factions, be it Gambit or Trials of Osiris. Hence, the Iron Banner vendor has the best chance of going under this exact implementation.

As reputation goes, each rank-up comes with rewards such as curated weapons, enhancement materials, and random weapons from World Drops. Completing matches alongside bounties will feed the rank-up of the vendor's reputation.

2) Vendor change

Lord Saladin and Lady Efrideet (Image via Bungie)

Regarding Lord Saladin's new position in the Cabal rankings, it would be no surprise if Bungie decides to change the vendor for the Iron Banner. The first person who comes to mind to replace Lord Saladin is Lady Efrideet. She is a female Hunter and the youngest among the Iron Lords.

With the vacant Hunter Vanguard and Iron Banner vendor positions in the lore right now, Lady Efrideet might have two roles to fill for the Last City. This alone makes her the primary choice for one of the returning characters from the first game.

3) Bounty changes

Iron Banner bounties (Image via Destiny 2)

There are currently four bounties in the Iron Banner system, which players can gather and complete inside the playlist. These bounties consist of defeating Guardians, capturing points, and scoring ability kills.

However, players can expect a different approach to the activity with the rework, more so due to the bounties. A series of weekly bounties alongside a few dailies could be a new addition.

Players are recommended to complete and finalize any remaining bounties this season, as they will be removed in Season 17.

4) New Seal

Iron Banner node (Image via Destiny 2)

Iron Banner has been in the game since the launch of Destiny 2. Players use it as a catalyst to boost their power level, as it is one of the rarest activities which guarantees a Pinnacle drop from all of its bounties. However, each match also comes with a power advantage that can make a difference in fights.

The upcoming rework of the Iron Banner might introduce a new triumph system, where achieving them will lead players to earn the most recent seal. While Crucible has Unbroken and Trails has Flawless, it is about time Bungie did something regarding the Iron Banner.

5) Different game modes

Iron Banner gameplay (Image via Destiny 2)

The current Iron Banner is another variant of the Control game mode, with the only difference being the lock-out of opponents and power advantages between players. The upcoming rework might bring different game modes into the Iron Banner while keeping the core mechanics intact.

This might make sense if Bungie actually decides to introduce a new seal bound to the PvP game mode.

