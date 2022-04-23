Eye of Sol god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Not much can be said about Destiny 2's Sniper Rifles, except for the fact that they have the ability to deal fair numbers to enemies. The weapon type comes in numerous archetypes, making itself useful inside PvP and PvE accordingly. The topic of this article focuses on the Trials of Osiris Sniper, Eye of Sol.

Similar to other weapons from Trials, players can get the Adept version of this Sniper Rifle after reaching Flawless. The ongoing weekend of April 22 Trials of Osiris has the Adept Eye of Sol in the loot pool. However, the normal version can be acquired from Saint's inventory in the Tower.

This article breaks down the best perk combination for Eye of Sol in both PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Bet perk combination for Eye of Sol in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage

Eye of Sol (Image via Destiny 2)

The Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle is an Adaptive Framed weapon, which makes its usage more relevant in PvP rather than PvE. However, this doesn't make the weapon completely useless in the latter game mode, as it does come with perks such as Vorpal and Ensemble.

With Bungie announcing that Sniper Rifles will become snappier in Season 17, Eye of Sol could be a great addition for new players who don't have any good Snipers for PvP.

2) PvP perks

Eye of Sol PvP perk combination that players can go for (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Sniper Rifles are no strangers to the entirety of the Destiny 2 PvP sandbox, as they can shut down roaming supers. This weapon type can one-shot Guardians across the map, making it the most lethal special ammo weapon in the correct hand.

Competitive game modes like Trials of Osiris and Crucible Survival are some of the game modes that have seen a spike in Sniper Rifle usage due to their one-shot capability.

The best perk combinations for Eye of Sol inside PvP are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and Recoil Control.

Accurized Range for added Range.

Moving Target for increased Accuracy and Movement Speed while aiming the weapon.

Snapshot Sights for a massive increase in ADS speed. This can stack with targeting mods.

Other perks, such as Opening Shot in place of Snapshot Sights and No Distractions, instead of Moving Target, can be good picks.

3) PvE perks

Eye of Sol PvE perk combination that players can go for (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Being an Adaptive Framed weapon, the Eye of Sol does have its usage outside of PvP as well. While it might not have a similar impact as other Sniper archetypes, Eye of Sol feels relatively easier to handle, making movements more fluid in the endgame content.

The best perk combinations for the Eye of Sol in PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Control and Handling.

Tactical Mag for +10 Magazine, Reload Speed, and Stability.

Ensemble for extra Handling and Reload Speed while allies are near.

High Impact Reserves for 12% to 25% damage bonus with the last few bullets of the magazine.

Vorpal can be a good choice as well, but it deals 10% less damage than High Impact Reserves due to the nerf on special and heavy ammo Vorpal in Season 15.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh