Cantata-57 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 are some of the most prominent weapon types in the game, acting as a catalyst in PvP and PvE. Similar to thousands of other weapons, Hand Cannons have a range not just in them but also within each weapon's Frames. These vary in Fire Rates, Stability, Aim-Assists, and Range.

From Precision to Adaptive and Aggressive Frames, players can choose from over a hundred different Hand Cannons in the form of Legendary and Exotics. However, the weapon in question here is the newly issued Adaptive Framed weapon, Cantata-57.

It is a SUROS weapon with its Origin Trait in the fifth slot. Since there is no easy way to farm the Cantata-57 in Destiny 2, you can try to decrypt as many Legendary engrams as you can to get it to drop with luck. It can also be found at the end of any activity or by ranking up vendor reputations.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for Destiny 2 Cantata-57 in The Witch Queen expansion

1) Usage in both PvP and PvE

Cantata-57 Arc Hand Cannon possible rolls (Image via Destiny 2)

Cantata-57 is a 140 RPM Adaptive Framed Arc Hand Cannon that can be acquired from the World Drop pool. As many know, the Adaptive Frame is an ideal option for PvP, even though it doesn't grant much range, to begin with.

However, each Adaptive weapon is known to have the most Stability and Aim-Assists, making them deadly in 1v1 fights. The Cantata-57 has a total damage falloff of 20.9 meters at Hip Fire and 28.7 meters while Aim Down Sights.

This range is pretty manageable in high-tier PvP content as long as you are comfortable taking head-on fights in medium range.

For PvE, you have the option to deal with Arc Shield and stun Unstoppable Champions in their tracks. Since 140 RPM shoots relatively fast, added controls are not out of the books for this Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon.

2) Best perks for PvP

Cantata-57 possible god roll for PvP (Image via Destiny 2 gunsmith)

As mentioned earlier, Adaptive Framed weapons are ideal for PvP fights. Cantata-57 makes no exception, as it can make way for a potent Kinetic Special weapon. The best PvP perk combinations that you can look for in Cantata-57 are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for an added Range while firing.

Accurized Rounds for extra Range.

Eye of the Storm for a 150 HP Threshold that increases Accuracy and Handling as health gets lower.

Rangefinder for increased Range and Zoom magnifier while Aiming Down Sights.

You can also opt for other perks such as Rapid Hit for constant Stability with Precision Hits, Opening Shot for 20 Aim Assist, and 20 Range for the first shot of the magazine.

3) Best perks for PvE

Best perks for Cantata-57 in PvE (Image via Destiny 2 gunsmith)

Cantata-57 can be significantly utilized inside high-tier PvE activities, mainly due to the Unstoppable Champion mods. As mentioned before, it can even clear additional enemies with the right perks. The best PvE rolls for Cantata-57 are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Handling, and Range.

Appended Mag for extra ammo in the magazine.

Rapid Hit for Stability and Reload Speed with continuous precision hits.

Focused Fury for 20% additional damage after landing precision shots with the top half of the magazine.

Timed Payload is a great choice instead of Focused Fury, as it converts projectile damage to 55% explosive damage after a short delay.

