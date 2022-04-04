Top 5 PvE weapons from Destiny 2 Season of the Risen

Season of the Risen was released with the Destiny 2 Year 5 expansion, where Bungie decided to make the stories more parallel to each other. As opposed to Season of the Hunt for Beyond Light, a lot of things in Season 16 have to do with events that went down in the main campaign.

Similar to the Seasons before this, Guardians were given a lot of new gear that became popular in both PvP and PvE. However, the following article lists down five of the best seasonal weapons from Risen and how they affect PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Season of the Risen weapons that you can use inside Destiny 2 PvE

5) Under Your Skin

Under Your Skin bow (Image via Destiny 2)

Under Your Skin is a Void Bow that can be acquired from the War Table, or via Runic Chests at the end of PsiOps Battlegrounds. Champion mods paired with some of the PvE-friendly perks certainly make this weapon one of the best in Season 16.

The perks to go for in Under Your Skin are as follows:

Flexible String for faster Draw Time and Handling.

Carbon Arrow Shaft for increased Stability.

Archer's Tempo for a decrease in Draw Time after precision hit.

Explosive Head for arrows to explode after a delay, or Adaptive Munitions to adapt the weapon's elemental damage according to the enemy's shields.

Successful Warmup is a great choice for a more add clearing build.

4) Sweet Sorrow

Sweet Sorrow (Image via Destiny 2)

Few might argue about the usage and the limitations of Sweet Sorrow, but it comes with some of the best perk combinations for PvE right now. Pairing up with Overload mods, this 720 RPM Auto Rifle can deal with Arc shields and clear adds in high-tier content.

The best perks are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Control and Handling.

Appended Mag for extra ammo in the magazine.

Triple Tap to return ammo to the magazine after precision hits, and Auto-Loading Holster to reload the weapon after being stowed.

Vorpal Weapon for 20% more damage to Champions and bosses, or One for All for 35% damage increase after hitting three separate enemies.

Other perks such as Stats for All go very well with One for All too.

3) Piece of Mind

Piece of Mind (Image via Destiny 2)

Pulse Rifles not only have their usage in clearing out small adds but also in stunning Barrier Champions. Season 16 introduces another Rapid Fire Framed Pulse Rifle that is both Kinetic and comes with the best perks in the game.

The best perk combinations for the Piece of Mind Pulse Rifle are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Handling, and Range.

High Caliber Rounds for Range and flinching Champions.

Overflow for reloading the magazine beyond capacity after picking up Special or Heavy ammo.

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage to bosses and Champions.

Auto-Loading Holster could be a decent pick to counter Barrier Champions.

2) Explosive Personality

Explosive Personality (Image via Destiny 2)

Since Wave Framed Grenade Launchers are a trend in both PvE and PvP, Explosive Personality tends to make itself pretty useful. These archetypes create elemental waves, which can be very good for clearing out adds and shutting down elemental shields.

The best perks for Explosive Personality are as follows:

Quick Launch for Velocity and Handling.

High-Velocity Rounds for Projectile Speed and Reload Speed.

Auto-Loading Holster to reload the weapon when stowed.

Disruption Break to break the enemy shield and weaken enemies for Kinetic damage, or Turnabout to gain an Overshield after breaking a combatant's shield.

Unrelenting is a great perk to go for in the fourth column to trigger health regeneration after killing Elites/Major/Bosses.

1) Recurrent Impact

Recurrent Impact (Image via Destiny 2)

If you have regrets over not experiencing the 21% Delirium from Season 6, Recurrent Impact has got your back. This is a Stasis 900 RPM Machine Gun that can be used to clear adds quickly and efficiently. Recurrent Impact is one of those weapons that will come in handy while clearing out excessive adds in raids or dungeons.

The best perks for Recurrent Impact are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Control.

Appended Mag for more ammo in the magazine.

Subsistence for Auto-Reload after a kill.

Frenzy for increased damage, Handling, and Reload Speed after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Headstone can be a viable option for a more Stasis-focused build.

Edited by Siddharth Satish