5 best PvP weapons from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion

Ever since the massive patch that got deployed along with Destiny 2's 30th Anniversary event, players seem to be adjusting to the way PvP works. Super gains were nerfed to the ground, where only incoming and outgoing damage can trigger regeneration.

This changed the meta, playstyle, and how Guardians approached certain fights.

Amidst all this habituation, Bungie did what they do best and released an array of weapons. The following article breaks down five of the deadly weapons from The Witch Queen expansion that you can use inside the Crucible.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the most deadly weapons from The Witch Queen to use in Destiny 2 PvP

1) Fortissimo-11

Fortissimo-11 (Image via Destiny 2)

Fortissimo-11 is one of the best Legendary slug shotguns in the game right now that can be acquired via Vanguard Strikes. This weapon drops from the reputation engram or after the end of a Strike. The best perks for PvP are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for a great increase in Handling.

Accurized Rounds for Range.

Perpetual Motion or Threat Detector for increased Handling while in motion or when enemies are close.

Opening Shot for increased Accuracy with the first shot of the magazine.

An Icarus Grip can also be added to increase Accuracy while airborne.

2) Likely Suspect

Likely Suspect (Image via Destiny 2)

The Fusion Rifle meta in Destiny 2 doesn't seem to die down even after the recent nerf of Firmly Planted. Try something that can decrease your Charge Time, and you have a killing machine in your hands. Likely Suspect can be a god-tier weapon inside PvP with the following perks:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil and Handling.

Accelerated Coils for -40 Charge Time.

Firmly Planted for increased Accuracy, Handling, and Stability when crouched.

Successful Warm-Up for a 50% faster Charge after a kill.

Adagio is a great choice in place of Successful Warm-Up.

3) Ragnhild-D

Ragnhild-D (Image via Destiny 2)

Kinetic Aggressive Framed Shotguns have been one of the longest-running metas inside the Crucible. Many have claimed that Destiny 2 weapons depend a lot on how a particular gear feels in-game, and Ragnhild-D feels amazing.

The best perks for PvP are as follows:

Full Choke for a reduction in a projectile spread.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Perpetual Motion for increased Handling while in motion.

Elemental Capacitor for increased Reload on Solar, Handling on Arc, and Stability on Void.

Pairing up the above perks with an Arc subclass can add up to the older Quickdraw stats.

4) Submission

Submission (Image via Destiny 2)

After rotating Multimach from the Iron Banner loot pool, Submission is the closest thing to the 900 RPM SMG. It can be acquired from the first three encounters of the Vow of the Disciple raid. The best PvP perks for this weapon are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for added Stability.

Stability for further Stability, or Accurized for Range.

Sleight of Hand for increased Handling, Reload Speed, and Stability after final blow with other weapons.

Killing Wind for added Mobility after final blows.

Harmony is also a great perk to go with alongside Sleight of Hand.

5) Cantata-57

Cantata-57 (Image via Destiny 2)

There is no doubt about how many Adaptive Framed Hand Cannons have come into the PvP sandbox to shift the meta. Cantata-57, being an Energy type, also paves the way for Kinetic special weapons.

The best perk combinations for Cantata-57 are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Accurized Rounds for Range.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy as health gets lower, or Rapid Hit for increased Stability after precision hits.

Rangefinder for increased Range after aiming, or Focused Fury for increased damage for the top half of the magazine.

Cantata-57 is a great weapon for PvE as well with perks such as Timed Payload.

