Players can now gain flinch resistance with Resilience and Stability in Destiny 2 

PvP in Destiny 2 has had many issues before, from ability balancing to broken weapons. Last year, players were getting banned for minimizing the game too much, while numerous exotic weapons in Year 5, such as Renewal Grasps and Loreley Splendor, seemed to shift the meta in a new direction.

However, the company launched one of the biggest TWABs (This Week at Bungie), where they talked about changes applied to weapons, abilities, and perks. Players got to know about many things regarding Season 17 content, with flinch being one of the primary focuses of discussions.

Stability and Resilience will reduce flinching inside PvP in Destiny 2 Season 17

Flinching in any first-person game can be frustrating for anyone on the receiving end. It deflects the primary crossfire from the enemies, forcing players to adjust while under fire. Destiny 2 is no different regarding the flinching mechanics in both PvP and PvE.

While Bungie has already implemented primary-focused fights since the 30th Anniversary event, other perks such as High-Caliber Rounds and Explosive Payload are coming into play with their increased flinching. The company is trying to move this mechanic into a playstyle based on an individual.

Bungie will be rebuilding Stability stats in weapons to grant flinch resistance to the user while having other effects on the game. Players can have maximum flinch resistance from 10% to 25%, depending on the weapon archetypes. This will allow everyone to build resistance to weapons that might have felt like they were receiving more flinch before.

All flinch resistance stats with 100 Stability are as follows:

25% for Auto Rifle, Submachine gun, Bow.

20% Pulse Rifle, Scout Rifle, Sidearm, and Machine Gun.

15% for Hand Cannon and Trace Rifle.

10% for Fusion Rifle, Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Grenade Launcher, Linear Fusion Rifle (both Special and Heavy, and Rocket Launchers.

For the main Resilience stats on a player, players can gain 0% flinch resistance at 0 and 10% resistance at 100. Bungie has also provided a few examples to make things clearer.

A 100 Stability Pulse Rifle with 10 Resilience, No Distraction, and two unflinching mods will grant 90% flinch resistance.

A 70 Stability Hand Cannon alongside 5 Resilience and one unflinching mod will grant 37% flinch resistance.

Destiny 2 Season 17 will go live on May 24, with Guardian Games just around the corner, with the weekly reset on May 3.

