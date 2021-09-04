Which raid has the most chance to return next in Destiny 2?

Raids in Destiny 2 are a six-stack endgame PvE activity, which requires intense communication to solve puzzles and defeat bosses. Each of these activities takes about an average of 30 minutes to finish, across four to five encounters.

Raids have been a crucial part of the gameplay mechanics and story since Destiny 1. Apart from exclusive gear and exotics, each ongoing raid rewards Guardians with high-level pinnacle gear at the end of each encounter.

Not only does this add EXP points to the season ranks, but it also helps Guardians power up the pinnacle cap faster. On August 24, Bungie announced that Destiny 2 will be getting yet another one of the raids remastered from its previous title, after Vault of Glass.

Next possible remastered raid in Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Currently, in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Guardians can access a total of four raids namely, Garden of Salvation, Deep Stone Crypt, Last Wish, and the reprised raid from Destiny 1, Vault of Glass. Out of these four, only one rewards Guardians with high-powered pinnacle gear, while the rest are for just the exotic and exclusive legendaries.

Bungie is looking to set up a system in motion where there will be one new raid and a dungeon alongside rewarding Guardians with pinnacle gear. Aside from this, they want another one of the old raids from the previous title to drop the pinnacle gears as well.

playing Vault of Glass in Destiny 2 on a PC after nearly 7 years is a fantastic reminder of how good Destiny is. It's such a well designed challenge, and a beautiful raid 😎 pic.twitter.com/f03agbnHMW — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 23, 2021

With Destiny 2 Witch Queen being months away, the community is already trying to speculate on the next raid that Bungie will be bringing back. With the primary contenders being Kingfall, Wrath of the Machines, and Crota's End, everyone is hyped to get either one of these classics in the current engine.

Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn hinted at a few things about the return of the old raid, saying it is a "banger." Adding to that, he also said that the entire team is carefully working on the return so that it won't "sink the ship." With the current successful rework of the raid, "Vault of Glass," the company is looking to keep the same consistency going in terms of graphics and gameplay.

Bungie’s plan to keep Destiny 2 raids fresh is a mix of old and new. Our interview with Bungie: https://t.co/OqywTWr5pf pic.twitter.com/hQ32tqoGU1 — Polygon (@Polygon) September 2, 2021

Following the theme of the next expansion, it is clear to the entire community that Guardians will have to go against not just Hive, but their entire faction wielding the power of light. Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer required Guardians to save the Last City from a Vex invasion, and came along with the remastered Vex-based raid, Vault of Glass.

With the Witch Queen's theme surrounding the entire faction of the Hive, Bungie might be looking to do something similar. The Witch Queen's brother Oryx, being the final boss of the classic raid "Kingfall," might be the next target of Guardians in the new Destiny 2 expansion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish