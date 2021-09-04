Xur location this week (September 3-7): Destiny 2 exotic inventory in Season of the Lost  

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is running in its second week, with Agent of the Nine back again with his exotic inventory as scheduled. With everyone running the Iron Banner activity this week alongside the Valor boost, the Guardians will be eyeing any exotic gear from Xur that will synergize well with their weapons and skills inside PvP.

For the second week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Guardians can find Xur on Nessus, near the Watcher's Grave waypoint, on top of the crimson tree. He brought in an exotic energy auto rifle called Hard Light, alongside Graviton Forfeit for the Hunters, Contraverse Hold for the Warlocks, and Peregrine Greaves for the Titans.

Xur's location for the second week in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (September 3rd-7th)

1) Hard Light

Hard Light exotic auto-rifle (Image via Bungie)

Hard Light is an exotic auto-rifle in Destiny 2 that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. Like all weapons, it contains two unique perks, one being exotic, and the other being intrinsic.

The exotic perk of Hard Light, called "The Fundamentals," allows the weapon's elemental damage to change between solar, arc, and void. The intrinsic perk, however, is called Volatile Light, which fires rounds with reduced damage falloffs; it over penetrates targets and ricochets off hard surfaces.

Each bounce will increase the damage of the bullet fired from this weapon.

2) Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit exotic headpiece for Hunters (Image via Bungie)

Graviton Forfeit is an exotic piece of armor for the Hunter class, that was introduced in the Curse of Osiris DLC.

The exotic perk, "Vanishing Shadow," increases the duration of Hunter's invisibility. While the class is invisible, the melee skill will recharge faster, alongside the weapon's reload speed and recovery.

3) Peregrine Greaves

Peregrine Greaves exotic armor for Titan (Image via Bungie)

Peregrine Greaves is the exotic leg armor piece for the Titan class, that was introduced in Season of the Opulence.

The exotic perk of this piece is called, "Peregrine Strike," which boosts the damage inflicted by shoulder charge abilities while activated in the air.

4) Contraverse Hold

Contraverse Hold exotic gauntlets (Image via Bungie)

Contraverse Hold is the exotic gauntlet for the Warlock class that was introduced with the Year 2 Destiny 2 Forsaken expansion.

The exotic perk for this armor, called "Chaotic Exchanger," reduces incoming damage while the wearer charges a void grenade. Additionally, killing or inflicting damage with the grenade refunds the energy back to the Warlocks.

