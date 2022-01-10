Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 11 to 18): Iron Banner, Momentum Control, and Exodus Crash Nightfall

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost enters its fifth week with the start of the new year. As usual, players are keeping themselves busy with all kinds of activities from seasonal to high-tier. However, with each weekly reset, there seems to be some time-gated triumphs that the Guardians are eyeing as well.

With the upcoming Destiny 2 weekly reset, players can expect the competitive PvP game mode, Iron Banner, to return alongside the Pinnacle rewards. The Exodus Crash strike will return to the Nightfall pool alongside Momentum Control in the Crucible.

Upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Iron Banner returns to Crucible

Lord Saladin Iron Banner vendor (Image via Bungie)

Lord Saladin will make a return to the Tower with Pinnacle bounties and the Iron Banner activity. Players can either run a fireteam of six or solo to participate in the game mode. Everyone needs to keep in mind that the Iron Banner does have a power-advantage mode on, making it fairly difficult for newer players.

It is a 6v6 PvP game mode, that works very much like a Control. However, once an entire team gets hold of all three flags, each kill will grant them bonus points for a limited amount of time. In addition, the opposing team won't be able to capture anything within that time.

The true essence of the Iron Banner is its weekly bounties and Pinnacle rewards. Guardians can even hoard them up until the arrival of Witch Queen for new gears.

2) Exodus Crash Nightfall

Exodus Crash Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

After a week of easy sails inside the Lake of Shadows Nightfall, Guardians have a tougher fight ahead of them in the upcoming week. Exodus Crash strike makes its return within the Nightfall pool in Destiny 2, where players have to push through the Fallen forces on Nessus.

Going by the previous version, players will come across Overload and Barrier Champions alongside only solar elemental shields. In addition, boss modifiers such as Thavik's Implant will increase all incoming arc and environmental damage.

3) Momentum Control returns

Momentum Control PvP mode (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 players will have another chance to complete any weapons calibration or catalyst quest, as Momentum Control makes its return inside the Crucible. Similar to Control, this game mode increases a players' weapon damage tenfold, leading to fast fights and rapid kills.

