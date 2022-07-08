5 best Shotguns for Destiny 2 PvP (2022)

Shotguns have been dominating the charts in Destiny 2 PvP ever since the game was released. Very few weapons come close to this weapon type, especially when it comes to killing enemy Guardians as quickly and as easily as possible. Shotguns in Destiny 2, like most games, have the ability to kill almost anything at close range.

Despite a recent change in meta with Fusion Rifles, some Shotguns still surpass the most powerful special ammo weapons. The following article lists five of the deadliest Shotguns in PvP for the current meta.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely the writer's opinion.

Chaperone and four other Shotguns that dominate Destiny 2 PvP (2022)

1) Riiswalker

Riiswalker Lightweight Framed Shotgun (Image via Bungie)

Ever since its release, the Riiswalker has been constantly topping player usage charts in PvP, thanks to all the useful perks it comes with. Available from the Iron Banner, this weapon has become even more rare with the game mode recently becoming available twice every season.

Players will need to wait for the Iron Banner activity and focus Iron Engrams on the weapon to have a good chance for a god roll.

The Forging Iron questline (Image via Destiny 2)

The Riiswalker can be found with the following perks:

Full Choke for reduction of pallet shot by 3.75.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Quickdraw for a huge increase in Handling, or Surplus for increased Handling and Reload Speed with every charged ability.

Iron Reach for +20 Range with the cost of -30 Stability.

Additionally, Killing Wind for range or even Swashbuckler for a melee build with Titans can be some effective perks. Being a Lightweight Frame, this weapon allows players to move quicker as well.

2) Chaperone

Chaperone Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

The classic "Slug" Exotic from the Forsaken expansion, Chaperone, comes with the most Range out of all the Shotguns in the game. Its intrinsic perk, Roadborn, grants bonus Handling, Range, and Precision Damage after a precision kill. In fact, the Chaperone has been known to hit enemies from ridiculous distances, especially with the Lunafaction boots and the Empowering Rift buff.

Despite being recently nerfed, the Chaperone can still one-shot enemies from 12 meters away, even without the Roadborn buff.

3) Retold Tale

Retold Tale Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

Re-issued in Season of the Chosen, the Retold Tale can now be farmed by focusing through Dreaming City engrams and Blind Well. It is an energy Precision Framed Shotgun and comes with the best PvP perks anyone can ask for. The best perk combinations for the Retold Tale are as follows:

Full Choke for tightened Barrel.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Quickdraw for increased Handling.

Snapshot Sights for the highest aiming speed.

Pairing all of the above perks with the likes of Range Masterwork can make it an incredibly lethal special weapon in the right hands. Other perks such as Killing Wind in place of Snapshots alongside Slideshot and Handling Masterwork are good combinations as well.

4) Ragnhild-D

Ragnhild-D Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

Ragnhild-D is the newest Aggressive Framed Shotgun introduced with The Witch Queen expansion. It can be acquired from the world drop pool, with the additional benefit of unlocking its pattern for crafting. The best perk combinations of Ragnhild-D are as follows:

Full Choke for tightened barrel.

Accurized Rounds for Range.

Perpetual Motion for more Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while in motion.

Elemental Capacitor, with increased Handling on Arc subclass.

On this weapon, Steady Hands and Frenzy are good perks for the Crucible activity. The overall barrel of the Shotgun is slim enough to make players feel more like a Lightweight rather than a heavy Aggressive Frame.

5) Found Verdict

The Found Verdict (Image via Destiny 2)

The Found Verdict is yet another Aggressive Framed Shotgun available in the Vault of Glass Raid. It sits in the energy slot of the inventory and can be quite deadly with the right amount of Handling. The best perk combinations for the Found Verdict are:

Full Choke for a tightened barrel.

Accurized Rounds for Range.

Surplus for bonus Handling with all three charged abilities.

Killing Wind for bonus Range, Mobility, and Handling after a kill.

Players can even use Opening Shot for improved accuracy and Range with the opening shot of the attack using this weapon.

