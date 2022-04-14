Bungie addresses the Destiny 2 PvP matchmaking issues 

In the last few years, if Destiny 2 and Bungie have had any controversy regarding in-game mechanics, it has to be related to PvP. With over hundreds of weapons and armor to manage, players tend to figure out a way to get some gears out of balance one way or the other.
However, similar to the general rule of PvP, every community is split between high-skilled and average players. This locks away many things for the latter player base, mainly due to their inability to keep up with Guardians of high skill.
After a few complaints about Bungie's flawed SBMM (Skill-based Matchmaking), the Destiny 2 Community Manager took to Twitter to address the issue.
Destiny 2 Community Manager addresses allegations of flawed Skill-based Matchmaking for PvP
Destiny 2 has several modes for PvP mains to dive into and test their skills. These include 6v6 Control, 3v3 Survival, 3v3 Trials once a week, and 6v6 Iron Banner once every two to three months. However, sometimes playing solo can be really frustrating for a few players due to the difference in skill.
For example, it is not uncommon for one team to go on a 4 K/D ratio rampage while the other team couldn't even bother taking a peek at their opponents. After receiving complaints about how flawed Skill-based Matchmaking is, Bungie's Community Manager explained about SBMM and when it was abandoned years ago. He stated:
Hey, just to keep the record straight. We literally turned off skill-based matchmaking in the majority of Crucible playlists multiple years ago. This was thanks to feedback from high-skill players. We now have more negative sentiments around matchmaking than ever before.
He also said:
This is not only coming from players in high-skill bands but many in low-skill bands who are frequently matched against players way out of their punching weight. New players are thrown into the fray with little to no experience with the game/systems.
Bungie's Community Manager further added:
There is indeed valid feedback from the distribution here - never feels great to have lobbies unbalanced in such a way where your entire team has a negative K/D while yours is high. That said, without SBMM, the system cannot perfectly allocate skill across teams.
While there isn't any clear announcement on whether Skill-based Matchmaking will be made permanent or not, dmg04 did confirm that SBMM has been off for a long time in the majority of the playlists.