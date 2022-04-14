Bungie addresses the Destiny 2 PvP matchmaking issues 

In the last few years, if Destiny 2 and Bungie have had any controversy regarding in-game mechanics, it has to be related to PvP. With over hundreds of weapons and armor to manage, players tend to figure out a way to get some gears out of balance one way or the other.

However, similar to the general rule of PvP, every community is split between high-skilled and average players. This locks away many things for the latter player base, mainly due to their inability to keep up with Guardians of high skill.

After a few complaints about Bungie's flawed SBMM (Skill-based Matchmaking), the Destiny 2 Community Manager took to Twitter to address the issue.

Destiny 2 Community Manager addresses allegations of flawed Skill-based Matchmaking for PvP

Destiny 2 has several modes for PvP mains to dive into and test their skills. These include 6v6 Control, 3v3 Survival, 3v3 Trials once a week, and 6v6 Iron Banner once every two to three months. However, sometimes playing solo can be really frustrating for a few players due to the difference in skill.

Anthony @Gamesager I am willing to bet literally anything that "arena shooters are dead" and the implementation of SBMM 2.0 are identically correlated.

For example, it is not uncommon for one team to go on a 4 K/D ratio rampage while the other team couldn't even bother taking a peek at their opponents. After receiving complaints about how flawed Skill-based Matchmaking is, Bungie's Community Manager explained about SBMM and when it was abandoned years ago. He stated:

Hey, just to keep the record straight. We literally turned off skill-based matchmaking in the majority of Crucible playlists multiple years ago. This was thanks to feedback from high-skill players. We now have more negative sentiments around matchmaking than ever before.

He also said:

This is not only coming from players in high-skill bands but many in low-skill bands who are frequently matched against players way out of their punching weight. New players are thrown into the fray with little to no experience with the game/systems.

Bungie's Community Manager further added:

There is indeed valid feedback from the distribution here - never feels great to have lobbies unbalanced in such a way where your entire team has a negative K/D while yours is high. That said, without SBMM, the system cannot perfectly allocate skill across teams.

While there isn't any clear announcement on whether Skill-based Matchmaking will be made permanent or not, dmg04 did confirm that SBMM has been off for a long time in the majority of the playlists.

