How to obtain the Hard Light Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Hard Light is an Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. Although it was very wobbly in the beginning due to its mind-boggling recoil, the weapon has been fixed and improved over the years and is moderately stable right now. In the hands of the right person, the Hard Light can be a very deadly weapon in the game with its high rate of fire. However, even if a player's aim is not the best, this weapon can still be highly effective, thanks to its ricochet rounds. While the weapon can be absolutely deadly in PvE, it's not that great in PvP anymore.

Picking up the catalyst for this weapon adds a whopping 18 points to its stability. However, acquiring the Hard Light catalyst in Destiny 2 isn't exactly that easy because Guardians will have to depend solely on the RNG in order to get it.

Acquiring the Hard Light Catalyst in Destiny 2

Obtaining the Hard Light catalyst in the game isn't exactly easy because it is RNG-dependent. In order to get it, Guardians will have to participate in the Nightfall strikes on Heroic difficulties or above. However, there is no guarantee that Guardians will get this catalyst on their very first run. Guardians might have to complete multiple Nightfall strikes in order to get their hands on the catalyst for this weapon.

Once Guardians have picked up the catalyst, they will have to grab a whopping 1000 kills with the gun in order to be able to upgrade the Hard Light catalyst in Destiny 2. The only saving grace is that the kills are retroactive, which means that the number of enemies killed with Hard Light before picking up the catalyst will count towards the 1000 kills. Once the catalyst has been unlocked and upgraded, this weapon becomes an absolute beast and can shred enemies in the blink of an eye.

How does the Hard Light stack up against other weapons in Destiny 2?

Just like every other Auto Rifle in the game, Hard Light is good for clearing out large swarms of enemies. What makes this weapon unique is the fact that Guardians can switch the elemental energy type by pressing and holding the reload key on their respective devices.

This very feature makes this weapon very useful, especially in the end-game PvE content. In most cases, these activities contain enemies that have energy shields. Moreover, these activities usually contain a match game status modifier as well. Whenever this modifier is active, weapons that don't match the energy type of the enemy shield won't deal substantial damage.

Since Guardians can shift the elemental energy type on the Hard Light, it completely removes the necessity of having multiple weapons with different elemental energy types. For Guardians who don't have a weapon with the Adaptive Munitions perk, the Hard Light can be a really good alternative. Since Auto Rifles can now stagger Overload Champions with the Overload Rounds arm mod, this weapon is a good choice for the energy weapon slot.

